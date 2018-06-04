Huber Heights Police seek identity after vehicle stolen at Speedway

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Police are seeking the identity of a subject possibly connected with a vehicle theft at Speedway that occurred on May 30.

The vehicle, a 2007 Nissan Maxima with Ohio license plate GLG2294, was left running at the Speedway at 8134 Old Troy Pike. The theft occurred around 9:45 p.m.

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual is asked to call Huber Heights Detective Josh Fosnight at 937-237-3592.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/06/web1_Suspect2.jpg HHPD Photo https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/06/web1_Suspect1.jpg HHPD Photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.