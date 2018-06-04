Wayne shines at Daytonys Gala

DAYTON — On Thursday May 31 schools from around the Miami Valley sent their best and brightest in theatre for the Daytonys Gala at Sinclair Community College. The 10th year of the Daytonys celebrated excellence in the performing arts.

Wayne High school was among those schools selected. Emmy Goerling received a Daytony Merit award for costuming, President Morgan Colton and Vice President Alyssa Hardin announced awards along with 15 other schools. Avery Lewis, incoming president, and Katie Leeds, incoming vice president, along with Lauren Fisher, secretary were there to support the troupe.

While not in attendance, Seniors Judy Caudill and Amaya Jones received Merit awards for supporting roles. Amaya also received an award for Excellence in a lead role. Sophomore, Lorenzo received a Merit certificate for costume construction.

Wayne performing arts students received multiple awards at the 10th Annual Daytonys Gala.