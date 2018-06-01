Our History: The little church by the side of the road

Editor’s Note: This is another installment of a series of columns by Historian Pat Stephens called Our History.

HUBER HEIGHTS — Time has gone by so fast, I didn’t realize it had been so long since I submitted the last article.

Sulphur Grove Church has a very large and interesting history. I have been focusing on “The Parsonage” and will continue that series to the most recent parsonage.

In 1981 It was evident that many changes and improvements were needed to the church and parsonage that had been built in 1935. Reverend Douglas Mullins was appointed to Sulphur Grove, he and his wife and 2 children moved into a rented house, until the board could decide to buy or build.

That year, the roof was repaired, and the sanctuary was painted by a dedicated member who worked evenings and weekends to finish. Other obstacles were handed to Reverend Mullins, besides finding a new parsonage. The small chapel and overflow room were beginning to bulge, extra services were added to allow the congregation another time to worship. The building committee found a house at 7357 Brandt Vista Ave, it met all the requirements in the United Methodist Book of Discipline. This was the 3rd parsonage in 110 years. However, this was not something that many of the members felt could be afforded. This writer remembers a meeting in the sanctuary where this purchase was presented. One life-long member stood up and stated, “how are our children and grandchildren going to be able to afford to support this?” Myself, and another church member were concerned she was going to have a heart attack! As you can surmise the parsonage was purchased and the congregation supported it.

1981 also saw decline in membership and attendance, it must be noted this was a national pattern of decline.

This series on “The Little Church at the Side of the Road” will be continued.

By Pat Stephens Wayne Township Huber Heights Historical Society

