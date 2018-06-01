Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

May 17

Nicholas R. Hoover, OVI, driving without license

Corina R. Baldwin, theft

Kevin R. Estep, warrant arrest

Nicole L. Hess, criminal trespass, warrant arrest (2)

Gurpreet S. Bedi, OVI

May 18

Michael L. Brown, domestic violene

Tiffany G. Young, warrant arrest (2)

May 19

Alexis M. Springer, felony theft

Mark B. Ewart, telecommunications harassment

Laura N. Smith, warrant arrest

Mason J. Coston, felony warrant, warrant arrest (2)

Deanna C. Williams, assault

May 20

Elizabeth A. Johnson, domestic violence

Brian K. McIver, warrant arrest

Dustin L. Young, domestic violence

May 21

Katherine S. Cboins, warrant arrest

Wesley W. Worley, felony warrants (2), misdemeanor warrants (2)

Wesley W. Worley, theft, obstructing official business, carrying concealed weapon

May 22

Tonia L. Diaz, warrant arrest

Chad W. Cochran, assault

May 23

Cy’ran J. Campbell, felony breaking and entering, failure to comply

Ankeese R. Brown, felony breaking and entering

Tracy L. Bucklew, domestic violence

Daniel J. Bucklew, domestic violence

Eva Baker, theft

Jerray T. Woods, theft

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

