Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
May 17
Nicholas R. Hoover, OVI, driving without license
Corina R. Baldwin, theft
Kevin R. Estep, warrant arrest
Nicole L. Hess, criminal trespass, warrant arrest (2)
Gurpreet S. Bedi, OVI
May 18
Michael L. Brown, domestic violene
Tiffany G. Young, warrant arrest (2)
May 19
Alexis M. Springer, felony theft
Mark B. Ewart, telecommunications harassment
Laura N. Smith, warrant arrest
Mason J. Coston, felony warrant, warrant arrest (2)
Deanna C. Williams, assault
May 20
Elizabeth A. Johnson, domestic violence
Brian K. McIver, warrant arrest
Dustin L. Young, domestic violence
May 21
Katherine S. Cboins, warrant arrest
Wesley W. Worley, felony warrants (2), misdemeanor warrants (2)
Wesley W. Worley, theft, obstructing official business, carrying concealed weapon
May 22
Tonia L. Diaz, warrant arrest
Chad W. Cochran, assault
May 23
Cy’ran J. Campbell, felony breaking and entering, failure to comply
Ankeese R. Brown, felony breaking and entering
Tracy L. Bucklew, domestic violence
Daniel J. Bucklew, domestic violence
Eva Baker, theft
Jerray T. Woods, theft
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU