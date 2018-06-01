Huber residents may see discolored water

HUBER HEIGHTS — In preparation for the future addition of water softening to the treatment process, a Load Rate Study of the water filters at the water treatment plant will be conducted starting Monday, June 4, 2018 through Monday, June 18, 2018. During this study, there will be higher flows produced in the water system. This may cause an increased flow through water mains, which dislodges iron deposits.

Though discolored water may look and taste unpleasant, it is not generally a health concern. Iron in water is not a sign of harmful bacteria or lead, which are hazards. The limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for iron in drinking water are based on aesthetics (taste, odor, color), not safety concerns. The City of Huber Heights meets all drinking water standards including those set for iron.

If you notice your water is discolored, do not do laundry until the water runs clear, if you have already started doing laundry do not dry any clothing until the disturbance is over. When the water runs clear, re-wash the items before drying. Your local grocery carries “Iron Out” and other similar products that will remove discoloration from clothing if it is stained.

Most importantly, if you experience a rust color in your water, first make sure your hot water faucet is off and run the cold water for at least 5 minutes to see if it runs clear. If not, please call the water department. After providing your location, someone will respond and help you determine if you need a plumber or if flushing a hydrant near your home can help, etc. The emergency number for the water department after hours is the same as the daytime number, which is (937) 233-3292.

