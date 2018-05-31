Peterson appointed Assistant Prosecutor

DAYTON — Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that Mr. Nathaniel Peterson has been appointed to the position of Assistant Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney.

Mr. Peterson received his law degree from the Roger Williams University School of Law in Bristol, Rhode Island in 2014. He received his undergrad degree from the University of Maine in Orono, Maine in 2011, majoring in Political Science and History. Nathaniel passed the California State Bar Exam in July 2014 and he practiced law there in the private sector. He passed the Ohio State Bar Exam in February 2016.

Nathaniel will be assigned to the Civil Division of the Prosecutor’s Office. The Civil Division is the legal advisor to all county boards, county agencies, county elected officials, and township trustees, boards, and commissions.

Originally from Orono, Maine, Nathaniel currently resides in the Dayton area.

