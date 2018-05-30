Woman killed in house fire

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire on Prairie Creek Court that took the life of an elderly woman.

The woman was identified Wednesday afternoon as Brenda Russell, 65, of Huber Heights.

Huber Heights Fire Battalion Chief Mike Muhl said the woman dialed 9-1-1 for help around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When fire crews arrived they found her deceased in a rear living room in her wheelchair.

The woman’s body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The cause of death has not been released.

Muhl said he believed smoke and high heat will likely the cause of the woman’s death instead of flames.

The woman’s dog was pulled out of the house and unconscious but was able to be revived by firefighters. The dog was taken to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.

Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

