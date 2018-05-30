Huber Heights Schools honored for commitment to military families

HUBER HEIGHTS — Five HHCS buildings are the latest schools to earn Purple Star designations from the Ohio Department of Education. The Purple Star designation for military-friendly schools recognizes schools that show a major commitment to serving students and families connected to our nation’s armed forces.

The five HHCS buildings are Rushmore Elementary School, Valley Forge Elementary School, Wayne High School, Weisenborn Junior High, and Wright Brothers Elementary School.

“A supportive school environment can have a significant impact on our military-connected students, and we’re happy to see such a great interest in this designation by Ohio’s schools,” said Ohio Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria. “These Purple Star schools provide our children and families with the resources they need to be successful. We’re thankful for their service and honored to continue the important work of improving services for Ohio’s military families.”

In order to qualify, the school must have a staff point of contact for military students and families who serves as the primary liaison between them and the school. The school must also have a dedicated page on its website featuring resources for military families.

Each HHCS building had their own unique way of showing support to students and families connected to our nation’s armed forces. HHCS buildings hosted Veterans Day celebrations, held food drives for veteran’s, and had students make cards for current military members serving overseas.

Wayne High School awarded a military veteran his high school diploma in March after he dropped out of school to serve in the military. Wayne also holds a Military Signing Day assembly to honor students who have enlisted to serve their country after graduating. Wayne has a military memorial outside of its football stadium and several plaques inside the building, too.

A Purple Star school will receive the designation for two years. After two years, the school must reapply. The Purple Star emblem was selected because the color purple symbolizes support for military families.

Wayne High School, which features this military memorial outside its football stadium, was one of five Huber Heights City School buildings to receive Purple Star designation from the Ohio Department of Education. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_PurpleStar.jpg Wayne High School, which features this military memorial outside its football stadium, was one of five Huber Heights City School buildings to receive Purple Star designation from the Ohio Department of Education. Contributed photo

Fife schools receive Purple Star designation

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter at @HH_Courier.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter at @HH_Courier.