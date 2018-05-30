Huber Heights Police seek public help in homicide

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Police are seeking information after a Huber Heights teen was shot to death early Monday morning in a garage in the 7300 block of Charnwood Drive.

Sorin Fracas, 19, was identified as the victim in the shooting that occurred in the early hours of Monday.

Investigators say the suspect approached the victim and a witness while they were in a garage. They say some kind of altercation occurred and the suspect pulled out a gun before shooting the victim. The witness called 911.

Police say a man in a red hoodie got into a car and fled the scene.

Detectives are trying to figure out if there is a connection between the victim and the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huber Heights Police Department at 233-1565.

Huber Heights Police investigated a shooting on Charnwood Drive in the early morning hours of Monday that left 19 year old Sorin Fracas dead.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

