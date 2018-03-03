Lady Warriors fall to Mt. Notre Dame

CINCINNATI — Last year on Saturday, March 4 Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame defeated Wayne in the girls Division I district final 50-48 at Princeton High School.

This year on Saturday, March 3 Mt. Notre Dame, which is the defending state champions, looked like it is well on its way to another state title run by scoring a 48-28 victory at Princeton over the Lady Warriors.

Monday the Lady Warriors executed an impressive game plan to defeat Springboro in the district semifinal 41-30. Wayne passed the ball without taking a shot on one possession for over four full minutes. That methodical attack worked to perfection to earn an 11 point victory.

Against Mt. Notre Dame the Lady Warriors couldn’t make their game plan work. Wayne tried to force too many passes into traffic and the Lady Fighting Irish more often than not came up with a steal, and when they didn’t, knocked the ball out of bounds to totally disrupt Wayne’s offense.

“It is just disappointing we didn’t execute as good as we did Monday,” Wayne Coach Travis Trice said. “We were that bad today. They didn’t do anything that we weren’t ready for or prepared for; it is just one of those things that from one game to the next you just don’t know where the focus is going to be. I feel like maybe it was my fault, not mentally or emotionally getting my team in the right place. The way we executed our game plan last week, we didn’t execute it this week. We ran enough stuff against the two-three and the one-three-one in practice, but sometimes you get in a game and the game just gets a little bigger than you and that’s what happens when you don’t have a whole lot of varsity experience. It kind of shows up at bad times and that is what I think happened to us today.”

Wayne took an early lead when senior Maya Dunson scored inside and drew a foul from Gabbie Marshall. Dunson tacked on the free throw to make it 3-0. Mt. Notre Dame answered with a basket by Makira Cook but Olivia Trice buried a 3-pointer to boost Wayne’s lead to 6-2. Mt. Notre Dame went on an 8-0 run to close out the first quarter to take a 10-6 lead. That lead swelled to 20-13 at halftime and the Lady Fighting Irish never looked back.

In the third quarter Mt. Notre Dame’s lead swelled to 38-16 and the game was all but out of reach. Gabbie Marshall buried a trey early in the third quarter and Laila Phelia scored three baskets and a pair of three throws to help boost the Lady Irish’ lead. Marshall nailed another 3-pointer toward the end of the quarter to give Mt. Notre Dame a 17 point advantage entering the fourth quarter.

Mt. Notre Dame limited Wayne’s season scoring leaders freshman Aubryanna Hall to two points and sophomore Nyla Hampton to one. Junior guard Destiny Bohanon and senior forward Maya Dunson paced the Wayne attack with 10 points each.

Marshall led Mt. Notre Dame with 15 points and Phelia had 10.

MND 10 20 38 48 – 48

WAY 06 13 21 28 – 28

Mt. Notre Dame: Makira Cook 3-2-9, Laila Phelia 4-2-10, Abbie Voss 2-0-4, Gabbie Marshall 3-7-15, Grace Centrulla 3-0-6, Julia Hoefling 1-1-4. Totals: 16-12-48.

Wayne: Nyla Hampton 0-1-1, Aubryanna Hall 1-0-2, Destiny Bohanon 4-0-10, Olivia Trice 1-0-3, Maya Dunson 4-2-10, Lovie Malone 1-0-2. Totals: 11-3-28.

3-point goals: Mt. Notre Dame 4 (Marshall 2, Cook, Hoefling); Wayne 3 (Bohanon 2, Trice).

Records: Mt. Notre Dame 22-4, Wayne 15-10.

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

