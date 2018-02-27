Wayne crushes Tecumseh in sectional

VANDALIA — The Wayne Warriors dispatched the Tecumseh Arrows in the Division I sectional semifinal Tuesday at Butler High School, 55-16. The game was never in question from beginning to end.

“We’ve been working on having a consistent effort and working as hard as we can on every possession in practice the last few days,” Wayne Coach Nathan Martindale said. “I think it showed tonight. In tournament games, you’ve got to step up and you have to lead and I think our guys played extremely unselfish tonight. It was a fun game and I give Tecumseh all of the credit. Their coach is very fundamental. They run their stuff and I think our guys did a great job of defending it.”

Darius Quisenberry hit a three-pointer in the opening seconds and Wayne never looked back. Tecumseh didn’t get on the board until 1:33 left in the first period. By that time Wayne already had 18 points. Tecumseh added another two points to close out the period down 18-4.

Quisenberry may have played with a little more passion in this game, seeing that he was playing against his old squad. He transferred to Wayne last year and only got to play half of the year. Darius lit up the scoreboard in the first period with 10 of his 20 points and finished the half with 15 points.

The second half Wayne played a mixture of bench players and starters but still managed to pull away. Wayne’s defense made the Arrows turn the ball over repeatedly and the offense ran a lot of time off of the clock.

In the fourth period, Wayne stretched its lead to over 35 points, which activated the new running clock rule. Wayne inserted all bench players but still harassed the Arrows offense, getting numerous turnovers and offensive opportunities. Cam Fancher took advantage and showed his range by hitting two three-pointers as time expired.

Wayne will go on to face rival Centerville, who defeated Northmont 63-52 in the earlier contest at Butler. They will tip off Friday at 7 p.m.at Butler High school. Centerville will be no easy out; as they have played Wayne tough in the two games they faced each other.

“Centerville is obviously a rival of ours,” Martindale said. “This is the third time we are going to play these guys. The first two games were pretty close. We have respect for every opponent. Both teams know each other extremely well, so it comes down to execution and who can do all of the little things right. That’s what we are going to talk about here over the next couple of days and get a game plan together and kind of go from there.”

The first game was a 46-42 win at Centerville that went down to the closing seconds. Wayne won the second game at home in the final game of the regular season 52-49, a game which Centerville had an open chance at a three-pointer and could have forced overtime as time expired.

TEC 04 07 13 16 – 16

WAY 18 29 43 55 – 55

Tecumseh: Clay Mastin 9, Easton Lewis 3, Luke Slone 2, Randy Collins 2. Totals: 6-2-16.

Wayne: Deshon Parker 11, Darius Quisenberry 20, L’Christian Smith 2, Ronnie Hampton 2, Rashad McKee 3, Bobby Cole 3, Josh Joye 4, Cam Fancher 6, Tallice Landers 2, Jalen Orwig 2. Totals: 23-2-55.

Three-point goals: Wayne 7 (Quisenberry 3, Fancher 2, Parker, McKee); Tecumseh 2 (Mastin, Lewis).

Records: Wayne 22-1, Tecumseh 5-18.

