Lady Warriors rout Springfield

TROY — After getting off to a slightly slow start Wednesday in their first sectional tournament game against Springfield the Wayne girls basketball team out-scored the Lady Wildcats 21-9 in the second quarter and then cruised to a 40 point victory, 73-33.

A malfunctioning thermostat made playing conditions nearly unbearable with the temperature in the Troy High School gymnasium hovering near the 80 degree mark.

Wayne had nine players score, four in double figures, to earn the easy victory. Senior Maya Dunson led Wayne with 12 points with a pair of 3-pointers, freshman Aubryanna Hall had 11, while juniors Charity Miller and Olivia Trice each scored 10.

Freshman Mickayla Perdue paced Springfield with 11 points, nine of which came in the first half.

Wayne led 14-8 at the end of first quarter before kicking its game into high gear. Wayne Coach Travis Trice attributed the slow start to the long layoff his team experienced after playing its last regular season game on Feb. 10.

“Being off for 11 days was a factor, but I thought we had some good practices. When you come out here and it’s time to go live and your adrenalin is flowing and you’ve done a 20 minute warmup, it is hard to get to that second wind,” Trice said. “I thought the girls came out and when they got a little tired they started trying to pace instead of playing hard, so I attribute that to the slow start.”

Trice acknowledged the heat in the gymnasium needed to be addressed.

“They have got to do something about this. This is ridiculous,” Trice noted. “It does not make any sense for it to be this hot in the gym. I definitely think it slows you down. I am standing here right now sweating and not doing anything, so they have to get the heat turned down if they are going to hold tournament games.”

With the victory Wayne advances to face Greater Western Ohio Conference West Division champs Springboro (20-3) which is riding an 11 game win streak. That game will be played Monday at Troy at 7:30 p.m.

When asked what game plan Trice had for the Panthers, his answer was straight forward.

“To win… that’s it,” Trice added. “We will work on them tonight and tomorrow and start getting ready. We will get our girls’ legs back together, get them stretched out and work on a game plan. Springboro is a good team and they are a well-coached team. The biggest thing they have going for them is that they have a lot of seniors, so we know it is going to be a tough uphill battle. We have to play better than we did tonight, especially in the first half. We will just take our time and try to get a win.”

SPRF 14 35 57 73 – 73

WAY 08 17 26 33 – 33

Springfield: Amaya Barnes 2-0-5, Destiny Wells 3-0-7, Mickayla Perdue 2-7-11, Julona Marin 3-0-6, Jasmine Williams 1-0-2, Naomi Hookfin 1-0-2. Totals: 12-7-33.

Wayne: Kloe Muntz 2-1-6, Nyla Hampton 3-3-9, Aubryanna Hall 4-3-11, Charity Miller 5-0-10, Kyra Willis 2-0-4, Destiny Bohanon 2-0-4, Olivia Trice 2-4-10, Maya Dunson 5-0-12, Lovie Malone 1-0-3. Totals: 28-11-73.

3-point goals: Springfield 2 (Barnes, Wells); Wayne 6 (Dunson 2, Trice 2, Muntz, Malone).

Records: Springfield 11-13, Wayne 14-9.

Charity Miller scores a layup during the second quarter against Springfield. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_CharityMiller_5.jpg Charity Miller scores a layup during the second quarter against Springfield. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Olivia Trice buries a 3-pointer during the first half. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_OliviaTrice-1.jpg Olivia Trice buries a 3-pointer during the first half. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Maya Dunson concludes a baseline drive to score during the fourth quarter against Springfield. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_MayaDunson.jpg Maya Dunson concludes a baseline drive to score during the fourth quarter against Springfield. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

Wayne advances to face Springboro in sectional final

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

