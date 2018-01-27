Lady Warriors rally to defeat Fairmont

HUBER HEIGHTS — After trailing for most of the game Saturday the Wayne girls basketball team mounted a fourth quarter rally to defeat Fairmont 49-39.

Fairmont led 12-11 after the first quarter and went on a 7-0 run early in the second quarter to open up a 20-13 advantage. The Lady Warriors got a basket from Destiny Bohanon and a three pointer from Aubryanna Hall to cut the deficit to 25-20 at halftime.

Wayne started to increase its defensive pressure in the third quarter. After a Fairmont basket by 6-foot, 3-inch sophomore forward Madeline Westbeld to give Fairmont a 29-22 lead, junior guard Destiny Bohanon drove through the paint and drew a foul from Kierra Thornton. Bohanon sank both free throws and on the ensuing change of possession she came up with a steal just past midcourt and raced to the hoop to try to score. Westbeld raced up from behind and blocked the shot.

After Wayne put the ball in play and missed a shot Fairmont called timeout with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter. Both teams failed to score on alternating possessions until Wayne center Kyra Willis snared a rebound and scored inside the paint to cut Fairmont’s lead to 29-26.

Fairmont came up with a team steal and Westbeld scored a jump shot to make it 31-26.

With time waning in the third period Nyla Hampton came up with back-to-back steals. She missed her first layup when she took her eye off the hoop to check the position of a Firebird defender, but on the next steal she took the ball straight down the middle of the lane to score with seconds left to cut Fairmont’ lead to 31-28 entering the final eight minutes of play.

More details to follow….

Destiny Bohanon races to the basket after coming up with a third quarter steal with Fairmont’s Madeline Westbeld in hot pursuit. Westbeld managed to block the shot. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/01/web1_DestinyBohanon-1.jpg Destiny Bohanon races to the basket after coming up with a third quarter steal with Fairmont’s Madeline Westbeld in hot pursuit. Westbeld managed to block the shot. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Nyla Hampton came up with back-to-back steals late in the third quarter. She is pictured driving for a layup on her second steal to cut Fairmont’s lead to 31-28 entering the fourth quarter. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/01/web1_NylaHampton-1.jpg Nyla Hampton came up with back-to-back steals late in the third quarter. She is pictured driving for a layup on her second steal to cut Fairmont’s lead to 31-28 entering the fourth quarter. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest