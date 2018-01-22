Lady Warriors slaughter Stivers

HUBER HEIGHTS — It was like a school of piranha feeding on defenseless prey when the Wayne girls basketball team scored a 111-18 victory Monday over non-conference opponent Stivers School for the Arts.

Wayne scored early and often and repeatedly came up with steals to thwart Stivers’ offense. The Lady Warriors led 23-3 after the first quarter and 64-5 at halftime. Naya Randolph scored Stivers only basket of the second quarter while Wayne had ten players score during the second quarter led by Olivia Trice with 10.

The victory followed an uncharacteristic lopsided 56-27 conference loss to Springboro (13-3) on Jan. 17.

All 12 players in Wayne’s lineup scored in the runaway victory over Stivers.

“We needed a game at the last minute and they were available,” said Wayne Coach Travis Trice. “Coach Powell is a good coach and a good guy. I am more focused on what we are trying to do. We are trying to get on track. We have played a heck of a schedule. At this point we have played four teams ranked in the Top 25 nationally – Lakota West, Mt. Notre Dame, Regis Jesuit (Colorado) and Hamilton Heights out of Tennessee. We’ve had a bear of a schedule and there is no easy night the rest of the way. We have Lebanon (12-3) and Fairmont (9-6) this week then Beavercreek (11-3), Springfield (8-6), Africentric and Centerville (10-6) to finish up the season. It was good for us to get some smiles on some girls’ faces and see us start to do some of the things that we’ve been working on.”

Wayne is currently in second place in the National East division of the Greater Western Ohio Conference with a 10-6 overall and 5-2 conference record behind first place Beavercreek at 11-3 and 8-0.

How well the Lady Warriors perform in the final six regular season games should set the tone for how well the team does in tournament play. After missing a few key players for the first half of the season the Lady Warriors could be ready to make a late season run prior to entering the tournament season.

STIV 03 05 11 18 – 18

WAY 23 64 90 111 – 111

Stivers: Naya Randolph 2-3-7, Mariah Dixon 1-0-2, Joia Allen 0-1-1, Ariana Williams 2-0-4, Kennedy Bailey 1-0-2, Emily Fletcher 1-0-2. Totals: 7-4-18.

Wayne: Kloe Muntz 3-0-8, Nyla Hampton 5-0-10, Aubryanna Hall 6-0-14, Charity Miller 5-0-11, Kiara Herring 2-0-4, Kyra Willis 3-4-10, Deja Scott 2-1-5, Destiny Bohanon 4-2-11, Olivia Trice 6-2-15, Dominique Camp 3-1-7, Maya Dunson 2-0-6, Lovie Malone 4-2-10. Totals: 45-12-111.

3-point goals: Stivers 0, Wayne 9 (Muntz 2, Hall 2, Dunson 2, Miller, Bohanon).

Records: Stivers (na), Wayne 10-6.

Dominique Camp drives for an uncontested layup against Stivers. Aubryanna Hall scores from 3-point range during the second quarter. Olivia Trice drives inside as Arian Williams defends.

