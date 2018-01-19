Warriors tame the Panthers

SPRINGBORO — Darius Quisenberry scored 22 points and Deshon Parker had 21 including five 3-pointers and Ronnie Hampton tossed in 13 to power Wayne to a relatively easy 81-53 victory Friday at Springboro.

After a letdown when the Warriors’ showdown with Springfield was postponed due to snow on Friday another setback occurred for Wayne when Upper Arlington cancelled its appearance Monday at the annual Flyin’ to the Hoop showcase, also because of snow.

“You can’t do much about the weather. It’s one of those things where we were looking forward to playing Springfield on Friday night, because that is kind of little bit of a rivalry,” said Wayne Coach Nathan Martindale. “I know both teams were looking forward to that, but the weather came in so we had to reschedule. Then Upper Arlington, they couldn’t here from Columbus because of the snow. The one thing I was disappointed with was that my seniors would have been playing in their final game at Flyin’ to the Hoop. That bothered me because I care about those kids and they look forward to playing in that tournament. Eric Horstman does such a great job putting that together that our kids want to be in that every year and they want to play in that environment. He always puts together a great tournament but unfortunately we weren’t able to play.”

Wayne took out its frustrations Friday on the Panthers. The Warriors dominated play in the first quarter to take a commanding 19-6 lead entering the second stanza. That lead swelled to 28-6 with 5:16 left in the half. After a Springboro basket Parker buried back-to-back treys and after a Wayne steal Quisenberry took the ball to the hoop to boost the lead to 36-11. Wayne maintained a 43-24 lead at the half and the game was all but over.

It was credit to the players on how they performed at Springboro. The undefeated Warriors, now 12-0, handled the disappointed of not playing in Flyin’ to the Hoop and not being able square-off with division rival Springfield, the conference’s only other undefeated team, by playing as if this was a tournament game. Wayne came out on the attack and hustled on every play against an opponent they knew would not present much of a challenge. The Panthers were 4-8 overall entering the contest.

Martindale praised his team for executing what he preaches.

“One of the big things we try to do is, we play a lot of different opponents throughout the year and it is a 22 game season, so there is going to be great games and mediocre games, so we try to challenge our kids every single day to get better,” Martindale said. “Everything we do at Wayne is with a purpose. At practice, before and after games, everything we try to do is with a purpose. I tell our kids, I don’t really want to focus on playing an opponent, I want to focus on being the best player and the best team that we can be. That starts with changing things up in practice and challenging our kids to be the best players that they can be regardless of who we are playing.”

The game against Springfield has been moved to this Wednesday at Wayne. On Friday the Warriors will host Lebanon and the travel to Wilmington on Saturday to face Cincinnati Princeton. On Tuesday, Jan. 30 Wayne faces Fairmont at Kettering’s Trent Arena.

WAY 19 43 73 81 – 81

SPRB 06 24 35 53 – 53

Wayne: Rashad McKee 1-2-4, Deshon Parker 8-0-21, Antwuan Johnson 1-0-2, Darius Quisenberry 9-3-22, Jordan Long 1-0-2, Ronnie Hampton 6-1-13, Bobby Cole 1-2-5, Matt Palma 4-0-8, Tallice Landers 0-2-2, Jalen Orwig 0-2-2. Totals: 31-12-81.

Springboro: Kaleb Tabor 3-0-6, Garrett Powell 3-3-10, C.J. Emanuel 1-0-2, Ben Zeigler 1-2-4, Logan Zier 1-0-2, Connor Grevey 1-0-2, Thomas Arrington 2-0-5, Noah Moser 1-4-6, Landon Palmer 3-0-6, Willieon Yates 4-0-10. Totals: 20-9-53.

3-point goals: Wayne 7 (Parker 5, Quisenberry, Cole); Springboro 4 (Yates 2, Powell, Arrington).

Records: Wayne 12-0 (6-0), Springboro 4-9 (1-6).

JV Score: Wayne 51 Springboro 35.

Garrett Powell blocks a shot by Bobby Cole but fouls him in the process. Cole went to the line and sank both free throws to give Wayne a 59-33 lead. Rashad McKee scores inside during the second half at Springboro. Deshon Parker drives past Springboro defender Ben Ziegler. Darius Quisenberry led Wayne with 22 points against the Panthers.

