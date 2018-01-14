Wayne defeats St. Vincent St. Mary

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne remained undefeated by posting an 11 point victory Saturday 68-57 against Akron St. Vincent St. Mary.

Rashad McKee led the Warriors with 20 points and Deshon Parker had 19 to pace Wayne’s attack. The Irish were by Lunden McVay with 25 and Seth Wilson with 13.

The Irish led by two after the first quarter and the game remained close until the fourth quarter when the Warriors outscored the Irish 28-19.

Both teams will play in the annual Premier Health Flyin’ to the Hoop High School Basketball Invitational at Kettering’s Trent Arena. St. Vincent St, Mary plays Fairland at 3 p.m. Sunday. Wayne plays Upper Arlington on Monday at 8:15 p.m.

STVM 15 24 38 57 — 57

WAY 13 26 40 68 — 68

STVM: Scott Walter 2-0-4, Chris Painter 1-0-2, Seth Wilson 6-0-13, Vann Thomas 2-0-6, Lunden McVay 9-6-25, Jordan Addison 1-0-3, Keyshawn Jones 1-0-2, Jalen Ross 1-0-2. Totals: 23-6-57.

WAYNE: Rashad McKee 8-3-20, Deshon Parker 3-10-19, Darius Quisenberry 2-2-7, L’Christian Smith 3-1-8, Ronnie Hampton 2-0-4, Bobby Cole 2-3-7, Tallice Landers 1-0-3. Totals: 21-19-68.

3-point goals: Parker 3, Thomas 2, Wilson, McVay, Addison, McKee, Quisenberry, Smith, Landers.

Records: St. Vincent St. Mary 6-6, Wayne 11-0..

JV score: STVM 59 Wayne 44.

Rashad McKee scores a jump shot against Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary. Photos by Adam Lacy Deshon Parker drives past Irish defender Keyshawn Jones. Photos by Adam Lacy