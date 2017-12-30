Warriors edge Rams in double OT

TROTWOOD — Wayne and Trotwood gave a sold out crowd their money’s worth Friday night at Trotwood-Madison High School as the Warriors pulled out a 90-87 double overtime thriller over the Rams. This game adds another classic to the iconic rivalry between Wayne and Trotwood.

In the words of Wayne head coach Nate Martindale, “I can’t say enough about what Rocky Rockhold has done with the program at Trotwood. We have the utmost respect for those guys and they’re flat out just a tough team and they’re hard to beat, but I give all the credit to my kids, my guys, my senior leadership; Deshon Parker, Darius Quisenberry and Blue Smith. They just fought. I asked them to give me everything they had and they gave me everything they had.”

Both teams blew two-digit leads, Wayne in the first half and Trotwood in the second half. Wayne led 18-12 at the end of the first quarter and extended the lead to 28-16 in the second quarter before Trotwood went on an 18-7 run to close out the half trailing Wayne 35-34.

Trotwood paid special attention to Wayne guard Darius Quisenberry, only allowing him 4 points in the first quarter, all from the free-throw line. This enabled L’Christian “Blue” Smith to score eight of Wayne’s 18 points in the paint. In the first quarter Wayne’s defense made things difficult for Trotwood’s main scorers, junior guard Amari Davis and senior forward Myles Belyeu, holding them to 4 points each.

Myles Belyeu came alive in the second quarter, dropping 11 points on Wayne and doing it mainly in the paint. Belyeu found cracks in the Wayne defense and was able to take the ball all the way and finish at the rim. Amari Davis, 4-points and Trotwood’s sixth man Malichi Matthews, 5-points complimented Belyeu in it’s run to close out the first half.

Trotwood also adjusted its defense to harass L’Christian Smith, so someone needed to step up to keep pace with the surging Rams’ offense. Junior Ronnie Hampton answered the call by repeatedly slashing the Rams’ defense and putting up 9-points in the quarter. Rashad McKee hit a key three pointer and added another field goal for five points in the second quarter.

After the game Ronnie Hampton said, “I just saw it [what they were giving] and took it. My team was patting my back telling me to go.”

Belyeu would continue his dominance in the second half, as he led the Rams surge in the third quarter with 8 points. The extra attention Belyeu demanded from the Wayne defense opened the door for the Rams’ offense. Trotwood scored in the first few seconds to go up by one 36-35 and led for the entire third quarter. Wayne finished the third quarter on a run led by L’Christian Smith and Ronnie Hampton to end the third quarter trailing the Rams 58-52.

Trotwood’s offense was kept in check in the fourth quarter, which allowed Wayne to get it to a one possession game when Deshon Parker hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to bring the Warriors to within 3-points, 64-61. After Trotwood made a couple of free-throws to make it 66-61 Rams, Wayne senior guard James Shanklin hit a 3-pointer, as the Warriors trailed 66-64 with two minutes left. Wayne worked the ball down the court and L’Christian Smith got an open look from outside the arch and drained a 3-pointer to but Wayne up 67-66 for its first lead since halftime.

Malichi Matthews drew a foul with 28 seconds left but missed the front end of a one-and-one to keep Wayne ahead by one. Ronnie Hampton was fouled on Wayne’s ensuing possession and sent to the line for two free throws. Hampton missed the first but hit the second, 38-36 Wayne. Amari Davis drove the length of the court and hit a layup to tie the game 68-68. James Shanklin’s three-pointer rimmed out and a couple of put backs for Wayne missed their mark as time expired.

Belyeu fouled out for Trotwood in the fourth quarter and L’Christian Smith fouled out for Wayne in overtime, so both were playing short-handed. Wayne junior forward Rashad McKee didn’t get on the court in overtime but it wasn’t because he had five fouls. It may have had to do with a technical foul he received earlier in the game. Trotwood junior forward Damion Raglin also fouled out. Wayne and Trotwood would require another overtime to put this one in the books, as both teams struggled to adjust, going back and forth in the first overtime and scoring 8-points each. Wayne 76, Trotwood 76 at the end of the first overtime.

The second overtime was another close contest until Darius Quisenberry took over. He hit a big 3-pointer early in overtime to keep Wayne up by one in the field goal exchanges. With Wayne up 85-84 with 30 seconds left, Quisenberry drove to the rim and finished, drawing a foul and going to the line. Quisenberry hit the free throw to make it a two-possession game, 88-84.

On its next possession, Trotwood’s Matthews had a prayer answered, hitting a turn-around, fade away 3-pointer with 15.8 seconds left. Quisenberry was fouled on the next Wayne possession and went to the line for two big free throws. With 14.6 seconds left. Quisenberry hit both. Trotwood dribbled the ball over half court and called a timeout. After looking at the Wayne defensive set up, it called its second timeout to set up a play. The play ended giving Davis a clear look at a three-pointer but it missed its mark and the scramble for the rebound allowed the clock to run out, giving Wayne the 90-87 win.

Quisenberry had 12 of Wayne’s 24 points in both overtimes and the last 5 in the second overtime. He finished the game with team high 23 points and 8 assists. Smith and Hampton added 19 points each for the Warriors.

Quisenberry explained what it meant for him to win this game, “That’s crazy. Ain’t nothing better than a Trotwood, Wayne game. That’s a classic. Double overtime, what’s better than that? I’m glad we came out with the dub though. Great team game.”

Wayne (8-0, 4-0) heads to Indianapolis to take on Emmerich Manual High School and Trotwood (5-2, 4-0) welcomes the Piqua Indians (3-5, 1-3) in for a home contest.

WAY 18 35 52 68 76 90 – 90

T – M 12 34 58 68 76 87 – 87

Wayne: Deshon Parker 8, Darius Quisenberry 23, L’Christian Smith 19, Ronnie Hampton 19, Rashad McKee 7, James Shanklin 10, Bobby Cole 4. Totals: 32-20-90.

Trotwood: Amari Davis 17, Sammy Anderson 6, Myles Belyeu 30, Hezikiah Shaw 6, Keshawn Huguely 2, Carl Blanton14, Malachi Mathews 8, Justin Stephens 5. Totals: 36-12-87.

Three point goals: Wayne 6 (Smith 2, McKee, Parker, Shanklin, Quisenberry); Trotwood 3 (Mathews 2, Anderson).

Records: Wayne 8-0 (4-0), Trotwood 5-2 (4-0).

Ronnie Hampton puts up a first quarter jump shot at Trotwood. L'Christian Smith drives for a layup against the Rams. Malachi Matthews leaps to defend as James Shanklin tries to lay one in off the glass. Darius Quisenberry tries to score inside as Justin Stephens (15) tries to block the shot.

By Robert Williamson II Contributing Writer

Reach Robert Williamson II at: RobertWilliamsonII@hotmail.com

