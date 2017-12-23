Wayne beats Elks to remain perfect

CENTERVILLE — Wayne kept its record unblemished at 7-0 with a hard-fought 46-42 victory Friday over host Centerville. The home crowd was rocking from start to finish as the Centerville fans made an excellent showing for this GWOC National East rivalry matchup.

Wayne started strong by mixing shutdown defense with ball movement and efficient shooting from the field, especially from Deshon Parker, to run out to a 12-5 lead by the end of the first quarter. Wayne continued to dominate in the second quarter, extending its lead to 19-7. However, Centerville would not go away quietly; it matched Wayne’s 12 second-quarter points to pull back to within 7 points, 24-17.

Centerville made adjustments at the half to overcome Wayne’s stifling defense by trying to get the ball to Donnie Shelton and create space for him to drive the lane. This worked out well in the third quarter for the Elks as Shelton accounted for 10 of the Elks’ 13 points. Shelton would end the game as the game-high scorer with 19 points. Centerville outscored Wayne 13-8 in the third quarter and pulled to within two points of Wayne, closing out the quarter trailing the Warriors 42-40.

Wayne made adjustments in the fourth quarter to slow down Shelton and force the Elks to look elsewhere for points. The Warriors and the Elks went back and forth throughout the fourth quarter, but the Warriors battled to keep the lead. The Elks made it a point to keep Deshon Parker from getting the ball late in the game.

With 43 seconds left in the game and the Warriors up 43-40, the Elks tried to get the ball to Shelton to no avail. Elks guard Ryan Marchal found a lane and drove to the lane drawing a foul. Marchal made both free throws; the Elks then fouled Wayne guard Ronnie Hampton before the ball could be inbounded. Hampton hit the first of the free throws but missed the second to make the score 44-42.

Centerville took its time to bring the ball down and set up its offense but could not get the look it wanted, so the Elks called timeout with 14.8 seconds on the clock. Centerville spread out the Wayne defense and set up Marchal to drive the lane. Marchal got all the way to the hoop and got a shot off that rolled off of the rim and was knocked out of bounds by Wayne with 5.1 seconds left to play. The Elks tried to throw the ball into the backcourt to Shelton but the ball was thrown over his head and into the crowd on the sideline. Wayne took possession with 5.1 seconds still left on the clock.

Wayne inbounded the ball to Ronnie Hampton, who was quickly fouled and sent to the line. No time came off of the clock, so there was still 5.1 seconds left. Hampton hit both free throws to make it a two-possession game at 46-42. Centerville inbounded the ball to Shelton who threw up a three-point try at the buzzer that fell harmlessly to the ground.

Centerville did an excellent job of defending Darius Quisenberry, limiting him to four points on the night, but Quisenberry showed there is more to his game than scoring. He was a force on defense and proficient in his control of the offense. His shooting stroke was not on, so he adjusted well and ended the game with five assists and three steals.

L’Christian “Blue” Smith was second on the team in scoring with 13 points, but he was also active on defense with two steals and redirecting Elks’ shots all night. Ronnie Hampton had 7 points, none more significant than the three free throws he hit in the final seconds to seal the win for the Warriors. Hampton also had two steals.

Wayne will play its sixth straight road game next Friday (Dec. 29) as it takes on the Trotwood-Madison Rams. Centerville heads to Orlando Florida next week to take part in “The City Beautiful Invitational” tournament.

WAY 12 24 32 46 – 46

CEN 05 17 30 42 – 42

Wayne: Deshon Parker 18, Darius Quisenberry 4, L’Christian Smith 13, Ronnie Hampton 7, Matt Palma 4. Totals: 13-18-46.

Centerville: Matt Pearce 9, Donnie Shelton 19, Alec Grandin 5, Ryan Marchal 7, Mo Njie 2. Totals: 12-13-42.

Three point goals: Wayne 2 (Smith 2); Centerville 5 (Shelton 2, Pearce, Grandin, Marchal).

Records: Wayne 7-0 (4-0), Centerville 3-3 (3-2).

Rashad McKee prepares to put up a fourth quarter shot as Davis Mumaw closes in to defend. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_RashadMcKee.jpg Rashad McKee prepares to put up a fourth quarter shot as Davis Mumaw closes in to defend. Photo by Robert Williamson II Deshon Parker scores inside against the Elks. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_DeshonParker.jpg Deshon Parker scores inside against the Elks. Photo by Robert Williamson II Antwuan Johnson puts up a jump shot against Centerville. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_AntwuanJohnson.jpg Antwuan Johnson puts up a jump shot against Centerville. Photo by Robert Williamson II Ronnie Hampton scores inside the paint. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_RonnieHampton.jpg Ronnie Hampton scores inside the paint. Photo by Robert Williamson II Darius Quisenberry puts up a shot over Centerville defender Davis Mumaw as Mo Njie moves in to assist. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_Quisenberry_shot.jpg Darius Quisenberry puts up a shot over Centerville defender Davis Mumaw as Mo Njie moves in to assist. Photo by Robert Williamson II

By Robert Williamson II Contributing Writer

Reach Robert Williamson II at: RobeertWilliamsonII@hotmail.com

Reach Robert Williamson II at: RobeertWilliamsonII@hotmail.com