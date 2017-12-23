Lady Warriors beat Centerville in OT

HUBER HEIGHTS — Maya Dunson muscled inside to score back-to-back baskets to open the overtime period Saturday to help Wayne defeat Centerville 45-42.

Dunson took a charge inside the paint to wipe out a basket by Alexis Hutchinson with 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Wayne missed a last second shot inside as regulation play ended with the score tied 36-36.

Dunson (15 points) took the ball to hoop on a baseline drive to score the opening basket in overtime. Centerville missed a shot on the change of possession with Kyra Willis snaring the rebound for Wayne. Dunson drove the left side of the lane past Jasmine Broner and scored again to put Wayne up 40-36.

“I thought Dunson was huge throughout the game,” said Wayne Coach Travis Trice. “I thought she did a good job of being strong with the ball and I thought she did a great job of being aggressive, which is what we have been asking her to do. She rebounded well, had some clutch baskets and obviously the charge that she took was great.”

After another Centerville miss Aubryanna Hall drew a foul from Amy Velasco and sank both shots to boost the lead to 42-36 with 2:12 remaining.

Broner scored to cut the deficit to four points but Dunson got fouled by Alexis Hutchinson and hit the first free throw to give the Lady Warriors a five point lead with 1:01 left.

Nyla Hampton fouled Centerville’s Sam Chable who converted both shots to make it a three point game with 28 seconds remaining. The Lady Elks came up with a steal, missed the shot and got the rebound. Wayne came up with a steal on the baseline but stepped out of bounds to give Centerville new life with 17 seconds left.

When the ball was put in play Centerville missed a three point attempt but Chable got the rebound and scored to cut Wayne’s lead to 43-42 with just under two and a half seconds to play. Wayne called timeout when Dunson couldn’t find an open teammate on the ensuing inbounds play. On the second inbounds attempt Dunson got the ball to Olivia Trice who was immediately fouled by Broner.

Trice sank both free throws to secure the 45-42 victory.

“Centerville took shots that were available and I think we played pretty good defense throughout the game,” Trice added. “Centerville never really wants to get up and down the court. That’s not really their style, but I don’t think they held the ball much. A 45-42 score is pretty typical for this kind of rivalry and in this kind of game. I thought we did a solid job defensively and I thought they were patient trying to find good shots and it was a really good game.”

The Lady Warriors return to action Thursday, Dec. 28 on the road against Lakota West at 7:20 p.m. On Friday the team returns to Lakota West to play Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame at 5:30 p.m. Wayne travels to Northmont on Wednesday, Jan. 3 for its first game of 2018.

CEN 10 16 27 36 42 – 42

WAY 11 22 29 36 45 – 45

Centerville: Alexis Hutchinson 13, Amy Velasco 5, Jasmine Broner 6, Sam Chable 14, Meghan Mattingly 4. Totals: 17-4-42.

Wayne: Nyla Hampton 6, Aubryanna Hall 7, Kyra Willis 4, Olivia Trice 11, Mya Dunson 15, Lovie Malone 2. Totals: 15-11-45.

3-point goals: Centerville 4 (Chable 2, Hutchinson, Velasco); Wayne 4 (Trice 3, Hall).

Records: Centerville 4-5 (1-4), Wayne 6-2 (3-1).

Nyla Hampton fights her way past Centerville defender Meghan Mattingly. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_NylaHampton-1.jpg Nyla Hampton fights her way past Centerville defender Meghan Mattingly. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Olivia Trice puts up a shot surrounded by Centerville defenders Jasmine Broner (left), Kelsey George, and Alexis Hutchinson (right). http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_OliviaTrice-1.jpg Olivia Trice puts up a shot surrounded by Centerville defenders Jasmine Broner (left), Kelsey George, and Alexis Hutchinson (right). Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Maya Dunson (24) and Olivia Trice try to trap Sam Chable late in the fourth quarter. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_SamChable.jpg Maya Dunson (24) and Olivia Trice try to trap Sam Chable late in the fourth quarter. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Maya Dunson drives past Centerville’s Meghan Mattingly (50) and Sam Chable to score her first of two baskets in overtime. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_MayaDunson.jpg Maya Dunson drives past Centerville’s Meghan Mattingly (50) and Sam Chable to score her first of two baskets in overtime. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

