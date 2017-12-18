Lady Warriors crush Hughes

HUBER HEIGHTS — Nyla Hampton came up with three of five Wayne steals in the first quarter Monday against Cincinnati Hughes and scored eight points in the opening period to help the Lady Warriors roll to a lopsided 88-20 victory.

One of Hampton’s steals came in the Hughes backcourt and Trice also came up with a backcourt steal to help Wayne build a 19-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. By halftime that lead swelled to 43-10 and it became evident Hughes had a lot of inexperienced players on the court, a fact Wayne Coach Travis Trice confirmed after the game.

“They are missing several girls. A couple of girls were let go and a couple girls quit and couple were ineligible, so it wasn’t the same team we thought we would be playing, not that they were going to be a great team or anything like that, but they ended up playing a lot of their younger girls,” Trice said. “I really don’t care right now because our competition is as stiff as it gets in the state. We kind of needed a breather game to be able to get some confidence for some different players. I think some of that happened for a few of them and for some it didn’t. Our next three games are against Centerville, Lakota West and Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, so it doesn’t get any tougher than that. Tonight we got an opportunity to sub a lot of players for extended minutes to get a feel for what they can do.”

A total of ten Wayne players scored in the victory. Olivia Trice led the Lady Warriors with 17 points; Aubryanna Hall had 16 while Mya Dunson and Nyla Hampton had 12 to round out the leading scorers. Hall also knocked down a trio of 3-point field goals while Charity Miller and Trice had one each.

Keaja Williams led Hughes with seven points.

The Lady Warriors host Centerville on Saturday at 1 p.m., plays at Lakota West on Thursday, Dec. 28 and at Mount Notre Dame on Friday, Dec. 29.

HUG 08 10 13 20 – 20

WAY 19 43 69 88 – 88

Hughes: Keondra Evans 2, Keaja Williams 7, Heavest Spears 6, ENayla Baskin 3, Ariyana McCurdy 2. Totals: 9-0-20.

Wayne: Nyla Hampton 12, Aubryanna Hall 16, Charity Miller 9, Kiara Herring 4, Kyra Willis 6, Jaida Wolfork 2, Deja Scott 4, Olivia Trice 17, Mya Dunson 12, Lovie Malone 6. Totals: 38-7-88.

3-point goals: Hughes 2 (Williams, Baskin); Wayne 5 (Hall 3, Miller, Trice).

Records: Hughes 0-7, Wayne 5-2.

Nyla Hampton scores a layup after a steal during the first quarter against Cincinnati Hughes. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_NylaHampton.jpg Nyla Hampton scores a layup after a steal during the first quarter against Cincinnati Hughes. Ron Nunnari /AIM Media Midwest Mya Dunson stays inbounds as she dribbles down the sideline past Hughes defender Keondra Evans. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_MyaDunson.jpg Mya Dunson stays inbounds as she dribbles down the sideline past Hughes defender Keondra Evans. Ron Nunnari /AIM Media Midwest Olivia Trice scores a jump shot during the second quarter. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_OliviaTrice.jpg Olivia Trice scores a jump shot during the second quarter. Ron Nunnari /AIM Media Midwest Aubryanna Hall scores inside the paint. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_AubryannaHall.jpg Aubryanna Hall scores inside the paint. Ron Nunnari /AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind