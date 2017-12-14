Wayne pins losses on Piqua & Eaton

HUBER HEIGHTS — Freshman and first year wrestler Roger Grigsby (126 pounds) won by a fall in 5:17 against Easton’s Nathan Wysong to give Wayne a 35-30 victory Thursday over the Eagles and enabled the Warriors to emerge victorious in its first two matches of the season.

The Warriors scored a 46-18 victory over Piqua in the opening match of the evening during a quad match that also included Trotwood-Madison.

“It was a very exciting match tonight,” said Wayne Coach Randy Bitsko. “It has been a long time since we opened up with two wins. The seniors came out and really led the team. We had some great performances. It was really neat that it came down to the 126 pound match with Roger Grigsby. If he doesn’t pin, we don’t win. It was really exciting to watch him step up. He is a freshman and this his first year wrestling ever. He is just a hard attack kid in practice. Like I said, the seniors really inspired the team to step up and push things this year and we are looking forward to going to the Coaches Classic at Harrison this weekend and have some good individual performances and maybe have a decent team score.”

The opening match victory over Piqua included senior Jordan Hardrick (170 pounds) winning by a fall in 4:28 against Matt Blankenship. Coby Scarpelli (182 pounds) also won by a fall in one minute against Zavier Penny. In the 220 pound match Jordan Kleff scored an 11-1 major decision over Lance Reaves.

Grigsby made one mistake in his match against Piqua’s Brian Wintrow and lost by a fall in 1:09.

Bitsko knew Eaton would be a tougher opponent and told his team to get ready for a battle during the 10 minute break between matches.

Austin Mullins (145 pounds) got the Warriors off to solid start against Eaton by scoring a 17-2 technical fall over Noah Towe.

Jordan Hardrick followed with a 16-1 technical fall over Seth Hodapp. Younger brother Jaden Hardrick (170 pounds) was leading 10-4 after one round in his match against Skyler Straszheim before winning by fall in 3:07 to give Wayne a solid 16-0 lead.

Eaton won by a fall in 1:46 in the 182 pound match and Christian Michael of Eaton won by a fall in 1:35 over Justin Kissee in the 195 pound match to cut Wayne’s lead to 16-12.

At 220 pounds Jared Kleff scored a 6-2 decision over Tyler Schmidt to boost Wayne’s lead to 19-12.

In the heavyweight match sophomore Jacob Padilla, who qualified for state as a freshman, scored a 12-1 major decision against Seth Bowman.

Eaton won by forfeit at 106 and both teams forfeited matches at 112 and 120 pounds and Wayne won by forfeit at 132 to set up Grigsby’s deciding match in the 126 pound weight class where he came through with a pin to give Wayne the victory.

“I just really appreciate my coaching staff,” Bitsko added. “I’ve got some volunteers this year that are really making a difference with the light weights because Coach (Mike) Padilla and I can’t work with them.”

Bitsko joked about not being able to work with the lighter weight classes as he and Coach Padilla are both heavyweights and would probably crush to death the lighter kids in practice.

