Wayne girls slaughter Elks

CENTERVILLE – The defense set the tone and the offense took over from there Wednesday as the Wayne girls varsity basketball team overwhelmed Centerville 59-34.

The first quarter was almost a repeat of the Lady Warriors victory over Miamisburg when Wayne took a 24-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. At Centerville the Lady Warriors led 19-4 after the first quarter and held a 31-12 lead at the half mainly because of their overwhelming defense.

“For us it’s all about defense,” said Wayne Coach Sonya Miller. “I keep talking about that to the team. It starts and ends with that and from there we can either get in transition or run a play. For me, seventy percent in transition is a good night.”

Sophomore Destiny Bohanon led the first half surge scoring seven in the first eight minutes and had 11 at the break. She finished as the team’s leading scorer with 14 while Shai McGruder had 11. Sophomore guard Dominique Camp also played a solid game with nine. A total of nine players scored to contribute to the victory.

“Our scoring can come from anywhere. Tonight it was Destiny’s and Shai’s night, but obviously our defense keyed a lot of turnovers,” Miller noted. “We got great minutes out of freshman Nyla Hampton and also Dominique Camp who played some solid minutes with nine points and she had three or four steals. She sees the floor very well, so those are two key players that are like our sixth man coming off the bench.”

Despite the one sided scored Centerville didn’t roll over and give up. The Lady Elks continued to play hard and nearly doubled their first half offensive output with 22 second half points. A few Elks’ fans voiced their displeasure with Wayne’s second half press with one shouting, “You don’t need to press coach! You’re ahead by more than 20!”

With the victory Wayne improves to 5-1 overall and to 4-0 in the National East of the Greater Western Ohio Conference. Centerville falls to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in divisi0on play.

The Lady Warriors will face Canton McKinley on Dec. 27 at Cincinnati Withrow, face Alter at Lakota West on Dec. 28 and Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame on Dec. 29 also at Lakota West.

WAY 19 31 44 59 – 59

CEN 04 12 20 34 – 34

Wayne: Dominique Camp 9, Nyla Hampton 3, Kiara Herring 1, Kyra Willis 4, Mali Morgan-Elliott 6, Destiny Bohanon 14, Olivia Trice 3, Shai McGruder 11, Maya Dunson 8. Totals: 25-4-59.

Centerville: Victoria Harrison 7, B. Harrison 1, Kasey Perry 6, Jessica Kimbell 5, Megan Johnson 1, Jasmine Broner 4, Meghan Mattingly 8. Totals: 12-8-34.

Three pointers: Wayne 5 (Dunson 2, Bohanon, Trice, McGruder); Centerville 2 (V. Harrison, Kimbell).

Records: Wayne 5-1 (4-0), Centerville 5-3 (2-3).

JV Score: Centerville 48 Wayne 43.

Kyra Willis scores inside the paint against Centerville. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2016/12/web1_KyraWillis.jpg Kyra Willis scores inside the paint against Centerville. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Mali Morgan-Elliott drives the baseline. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2016/12/web1_MaliMorganElliott.jpg Mali Morgan-Elliott drives the baseline. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Maya Dunson dishes the ball to a teammate underneath the hoop. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2016/12/web1_MyaDunson.jpg Maya Dunson dishes the ball to a teammate underneath the hoop. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Oliva Trice dribbles around the back of Centerville defender Victoria Harrison. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2016/12/web1_OliviaTrice-2.jpg Oliva Trice dribbles around the back of Centerville defender Victoria Harrison. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Destiny Bohanon led Wayne with 14 points at Centerville. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2016/12/web1_DestinyBohanon-2.jpg Destiny Bohanon led Wayne with 14 points at Centerville. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind