Wayne beats ‘Burg in sectional

MIAMISBURG — Tyler Wynkoop (Winekoop) delivered a strong pitching performance and the Warriors got timely hitting to post a 4-0 win Tuesday over Miamisburg in the opening round of the Division I baseball sectional tournament.

Wynkoop pitched 7 innings, scattered three hits, walked one, and struck out seven. Wayne generated nine hits behind his pitching effort with Wynkoop belting a double and scoring one run to help his own cause.

Wayne loaded the bases in the top of the 2nd inning with two out when Kevin Baugh smacked a hard line drive toward left center. Miamisburg shortstop Aaron Sundermann made a leaping catch to wipe out what would have been a potential bases clearing double.

“We’ve wanted timely hitting all year,” said Wayne Coach Joe Yount. “When Baugh hit that BB early in the game with the bases loaded I thought we had three runs because it was going to be in the gap. Cole Kehl, who was on first, is fast but their shortstop climbed the ladder and snagged it and I thought, man we are snake bit.”

The Warriors broke the scoreless deadlock in the 3rd inning. Wynkoop led off with a double to right center and advanced to third on a ground out. He scored on a wild pitch to put Wayne up 1-0.

Wayne added three insurance runs in the top of the 7th inning. Baugh laid down a perfect bunt single and stole second, Wynkoop got hit by a pitch and Dylan Donchez hit a long bunt to load the bases. Baugh scored on a passed ball. James Ganion drew a walk to load the bases again. Jacob Duncan hit a fly ball to left and Wynkoop tagged up and broke for home. He slid beneath the tag of catcher Aaron Burns but was called out. It didn’t matter as Dylan Borns followed with a two out single to left to score Donchez and Ganion for a 4-0 lead.

Wynkoop retired the side in order in the bottom of the 7th to preserve the win. Wayne will advance to face Northmont at Northmont on Thursday.

“We’ve talked all year about our pitching with Wynkoop, Dylan Donchez, Jacob Duncan and the rest of our pitching staff that we could go far in the tournament with good pitching, but we just have to hit,” Yount noted. “There was no bigger hit than the two RBI single by Dylan Borns to really give us a lot of breathing room. He has worked hard all year to get that big hit and I am glad he came through in the clutch for us. In addition, ever since Kevin Baugh has been back our offense has been clicking a little bit better. When he saw that the third baseman was playing back in the top of the 7th and started the inning off with a bunt single, it livened our team up and I think it shocked Miamisburg while opening up everything that happened in that inning. I love having Baugh at the top of our lineup. He means a lot to us.”

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

WAY 001 000 3 – 4 9 2

MBG 000 000 0 – 0 3 2

Kevin Baugh lays down a perfect bunt single in the top of the 7th inning at Miamisburg. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_KevinBaugh.jpg Kevin Baugh lays down a perfect bunt single in the top of the 7th inning at Miamisburg. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Tyler Wynkoop delivers a pitch to the plate vs. the Vikings. Wynkoop allowed only three hits and struck out seven. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_TylerWynkoop.jpg Tyler Wynkoop delivers a pitch to the plate vs. the Vikings. Wynkoop allowed only three hits and struck out seven. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest A controversial call at the plate shows Tyler Wynkoop’s fingers inches from the plate with the catcher’s glove a good two feet away, but the umpire called it an out. In the end the play didn’t matter as Wayne scored three runs in the inning, two off a single by Dylan Borns to secure the victory. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_Wynkoop_Slide.jpg A controversial call at the plate shows Tyler Wynkoop’s fingers inches from the plate with the catcher’s glove a good two feet away, but the umpire called it an out. In the end the play didn’t matter as Wayne scored three runs in the inning, two off a single by Dylan Borns to secure the victory. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

