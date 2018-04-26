Wayne rallies to defeat Fairmont

KETTERING — After trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning and 4-1 after two innings Thursday at Fairmont the Wayne varsity baseball team fought back to secure a 7-4 victory, its first conference win of the season.

With the score tied 4-4 in the top of the 5th inning Wayne starting pitcher Tyler Wynkoop belted a two-out double to right center to drive-in a pair of runs to give the Warriors a 6-4 lead.

Wynkoop pitched 6 and 1/3 innings, threw 109 pitches, scattered four hits, walked five, hit one batter, and struck out seven. Jacob Duncan pitche 2/3 of an inning in relief giving up one hit and no runs to earn the save.

“The team is stressing out. They are chirping at each other because they are disappointed with their performance and they are just frustrated,” said Wayne Coach Joe Yount. “If they were ever going to give up on a season that would have happened when we were down 3-0 with an anything bad that could happen first inning, but they did not give up. Tyler Wynkoop didn’t have his best stuff today but he turned in a great effort to keep us in the ball game.”

Tyler Shaneyfelt singled in the bottom of the first, advanced to second on a bunt single by Jesse Reliford. Shaneyfelt stole third and scored when Tyler Spurlock got a two-out infield single and Luke Van Leeuwen singled to center to score Reliford with Spurlock advancing to third. An error at first base enabled Spurlock to score as Fairmont took an early 3-0 lead.

Wayne got its first run in the top of the 2nd. Wynkoop got an infield hit to deep third base. Chase Kroplin followed with a double to deep left to score Wynkoop.

“I have to give Chase Kroplin a lot of credit for the fact that he lit the fuse by hitting a two out double to score our first run,” Yount said. “I think that woke our dugout up a little bit.”

Fairmont increased its lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the 2nd when Shaneyfelt drew a walk, stole second and third and scored when the throw to third was offline and rolled into left field.

The Warriors cut the Firebirds lead to 4-3 in the top of the third when Kevin Baugh doubled to right center and scored on a double by Jacob Duncan. James Ganion singled and Duncan scored on a ground out by Dylan Borns. After scoring three runs in the top of the 5th on hits by Kevin Baugh and Jacob Duncan and a walk by Reedy followed by Wynkoop’s double, the Warriors added an insurance run in the 6th inning. Donchez drew a walk, stole second and third and scored on a single by Duncan. The victory snapped a two game losing streak.

“It was nice to have Kevin Baugh back tonight because he is fast and he usually puts the bat on the ball,” Yount added. “I would be remiss if I did not mention a couple of good at-bats that turned into walks and scored some runs by Kroplin and Jacob Reedy. The biggest hit of the game was by our pitching star Tyler Wynkoop with a two-run double to put us up 6-4. The kids are happy, we are happy and it’s good to get off the slide and maybe go on a little win streak by sweeping a double header before we take on Springfield.”

WAY 012 031 0 – 7 9 2

FMT 310 000 0 – 4 5 0

