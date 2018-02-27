Bowling teams compete in postseason tourneys

CENTERVILLE – The Wayne bowling teams competed in the Postseason GWOC tournament at Poelking South Lanes.

At GWOC the boys finished in 8th place. Kyran Cowen finished in 8th to make All-Tournament team. Noah Kunkle made 2nd team National Division.

Girls finished in 6th place. Ryleigh Crouse finished in 7th place to make All-Tournament Team and made 1st team National Division. Audrie Goffinet made 2nd team National Division.

At the sectional tournament the boys team qualified to district. The girls did not qualify as a team but Ryleigh Crouse, Audrie Goffinet, and Morgan Atkinson advanced individually.

GWOC Boys

Team Standings

1. Sidney 4268

2. Centerville 4194

3. Butler 4119

4. Troy 4067

5. Fairmont 4032

5. Beavercreek 4032

7. Xenia 4026

8. Wayne 3965

9. Lebanon 3925

10. Fairborn 3864

11. Springfield 3782

12. Tippecanoe 3761

13. Piqua 3661

14. Greenville 3573

15. Springboro 3553

16. Miamisburg 3517

17. Northmont 3373

18. Trotwood-Madison 3093

19. Stebbins 2929

20. West Carrollton 2838

GWOC Girls

Team Standings

1. Miamisburg 3872

2. Centerville 3799

3. Fairmont 3782

4. Wayne 3742

5. Xenia 3724

6. Butler 3722

7. Troy 3626

8. Northmont 3578

9. Fairborn 3557

10. Lebanon 3496

11. Springfield 3484

12. Beavercreek 3443

13. Stebbins 3287

14. Sidney 3025

15. Piqua 2869

16. Greenville 2861

17. West Carrollton 2825

18. Springboro 2714

19. Tippecanoe 2166

Left to right: Noah Kunkel made 2nd Team National Division while Audrie Goffinet made 2nd Team National Division and Ryleigh Crouse made the 1st Team National Division All-Tournament Team at the Greater Western Ohio Conference bowling tournament. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_GWOC_All-Tourney.jpg Left to right: Noah Kunkel made 2nd Team National Division while Audrie Goffinet made 2nd Team National Division and Ryleigh Crouse made the 1st Team National Division All-Tournament Team at the Greater Western Ohio Conference bowling tournament. Contributed photos Kyran Cowen made the All-Tournament Team at GWOC. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_KyranCowen-1.jpg Kyran Cowen made the All-Tournament Team at GWOC. Contributed photos