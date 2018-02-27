Bowling teams compete in postseason tourneys

CENTERVILLE – The Wayne bowling teams competed in the Postseason GWOC tournament at Poelking South Lanes.
At GWOC the boys finished in 8th place. Kyran Cowen finished in 8th to make All-Tournament team. Noah Kunkle made 2nd team National Division.
Girls finished in 6th place. Ryleigh Crouse finished in 7th place to make All-Tournament Team and made 1st team National Division. Audrie Goffinet made 2nd team National Division.
At the sectional tournament the boys team qualified to district. The girls did not qualify as a team but Ryleigh Crouse, Audrie Goffinet, and Morgan Atkinson advanced individually.
GWOC Boys
Team Standings
1. Sidney 4268
2. Centerville 4194
3. Butler 4119
4. Troy 4067
5. Fairmont 4032
5. Beavercreek 4032
7. Xenia 4026
8. Wayne 3965
9. Lebanon 3925
10. Fairborn 3864
11. Springfield 3782
12. Tippecanoe 3761
13. Piqua 3661
14. Greenville 3573
15. Springboro 3553
16. Miamisburg 3517
17. Northmont 3373
18. Trotwood-Madison 3093
19. Stebbins 2929
20. West Carrollton 2838
GWOC Girls
Team Standings
1. Miamisburg 3872
2. Centerville 3799
3. Fairmont 3782
4. Wayne 3742
5. Xenia 3724
6. Butler 3722
7. Troy 3626
8. Northmont 3578
9. Fairborn 3557
10. Lebanon 3496
11. Springfield 3484
12. Beavercreek 3443
13. Stebbins 3287
14. Sidney 3025
15. Piqua 2869
16. Greenville 2861
17. West Carrollton 2825
18. Springboro 2714
19. Tippecanoe 2166