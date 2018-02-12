Wayne bowlers compete in tournament

TIFFIN — Saturday, February 3 the Wayne bowling teams competed in the Darl Wilson Memorial Tournament in Tiffin.

The girls team placed 3rd while the boys placed 7th.

Audrie Goffinet and Maleea Barnick made the All-Tournament Team for the girls while Kyran Cowen made All-Tournament for the boys.

Goffinet rolled games of 199, 157 and 144 for a 500 series while Barnick scored 170, 177 and 147 for a 494 series. Ryleigh Crouse rolled games of 174, 145 and 146 for a 465 series.

In Baker Games the girls scored 155, 132, 212, 189 and 186 for 874 pins.

For the boys Cowen rolled games of 215, 241 and 203 for a 659 series. Noah Kunkel scored 177, 170 and 201 for a 548 series. Theon Hill had 186, 187 and 153 for a 526 series and Charles Kunkel had 142, 154 and 178 for a 474 series.

In Baker Games the boys scored 177, 188, 176, 137 and 189 for 867 pins.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6 the Wayne girls lost to Beavercreek 2158 to 2062. Jenna Morgan led Beavercreek with games of 189 and 277 for 466 pins followed by Jacqueline Jones with 377 pins, Josselyn Terpenning with 364 and Megan McHone with 302. Beavercreek scored 154 and 153 in Baker Games.

Crouse led Wayne with games of 204 and 155 for 359 pins. Barnick had games of 177 and 178 for 355 pins, Goffinet 179 and 156 for 335 pins, Morgan Atkinson 155 and 170 for 325 pins and Morgan Colton 158 and 144 for 302 pins. In Baker Games the Lady Warriors scored 201 and 185.

The Wayne boys also lost to the Beavers 2434 to 2395. Matthew Klingbell led Beavercreek with 506 pins followed by Michael Donahue with 432, Ben Petrick with 409 and Samuel Kahn with 406. The Beavers scored 171 and 217 in Baker Games.

Noah Kunkel led Wayne with 454 pins followed by Charles Kunkel with 439, Cowen with 413 and Theon Hill with 354. Cameron Bailey rolled a single game of 144. In Baker Games the Warriors scored 256 and 191.

Last Thursday the Lady Warriors lost to Fairmont 2206 to 2128. Keirsten Schooler led Fairmont with 471 pins followed by Madison Jones (349), Anna Borek (346), Libby Oster (344) and Cheyenne Gray (282). In Baker Games the Lady Firebirds scored 211 and 203 pins.

Goffinet led Wayne with 405 pins, Colton had 391, Atkinson 328, and substitute 1 had 321 pins while Crouse rolled a single game of 229 and Barnick one game of 136. In Baker Games the Lady Warriors scored 157 and 161 pins.

The Wayne boys scored a 2395 to 2329 victory over the Firebirds. Cowen led the Warriors with 453 pins, Noah Kunkel had 425, Charles Kunkel 382, and Hill had 352. In single games Dylan Shelton scored 199 and Dakota Boykin 146. In Baker Games the Warriors scored 213 and 225.

Audrie Goffinet and Maleea Barnick made the All-Tournament Team at the Darl Wilson Memorial Tournament in Tiffin. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_Goffinet_Barnick.jpg Audrie Goffinet and Maleea Barnick made the All-Tournament Team at the Darl Wilson Memorial Tournament in Tiffin. Contributed photos Kyran Cowen made the All-Tournament team for the boys. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_KyranCowen.jpg Kyran Cowen made the All-Tournament team for the boys. Contributed photos