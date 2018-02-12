Flyers remain two games below .500

DAYTON — The pattern of winning at home and losing on the road continued last week for the Dayton Flyers.

At home Feb. 7 against Duquesne, the Flyers held a slim 29-26 halftime lead before building a double digit 46-35 second half advantage. The Flyers won 88-73, improving to 11-12 overall and 4-5 in the Atlantic 10.

UD sophomore Trey Landers, a 2016 Wayne High School graduate was one assist short of his first career double-double. He connected on six of 10 field goals for 12 points and dished out nine assists. The team tallied 25 assists as freshman Jalen Crutcher also added nine assists and eight points.

“We shared the ball a lot,” Landers said.

Junior Josh Cunningham added 21 points, freshman Jordan Davis scored 18 and Darrell Davis chipped in with 10.

“When we play like that, it’s hard for anybody to beat us,” Landers said.

The Flyers tallied six dunks — four by Cunningham and two by Landers.

Going on the road, however, to Richmond, Val., on Saturday, Feb. 19, turned out to be a close game down the stretch. After tailing Virginia Commonwealth by 15 points with 6:24 remaining, the Flyers dashed to a 17-2 run to tie the game at 79-79.at the buzzer.

In overtime, however, VCU outscored the Flyers 9-5 to earn the 88-84 league victory.

Landers played 40 of the 45 minutes and scored 12 points.

Junior Xeyrius Williams, a 2015 Wayne grad, did not play against the Dukes and Rams due to back spasms.

The loss to VCU dropped the Flyers to 11-13 and 4-6.

UD traveled to Fairfax, Va., for Feb..14 contest against conference foe George Mason.

The Flyers return home Saturday, Feb. 17, to face Fordham.

Landers http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_TreyLanders-1.jpg Landers