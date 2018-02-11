Wayne defeats Indianapolis Northwest

HUBER HEIGHTS — He stands only about 5-feet, 4-inches tall but Keen Reed is tall on talent. The diminutive guard scored six 3-point field goals for Indianapolis Northwest and drove inside to make some unbelievably impossible baskets Saturday night against Wayne.

Reed scored a game-high 31 points but it wasn’t enough to lead Northwest to victory. The Warriors cruised to a 77-60 victory, but Reed’s rafter grazing three point bombs and acrobatics underneath the hoop kept the crowd amazed.

“It was a special performance,” said Wayne Coach Nathan Martindale. “Reed came out and torched us a little bit. He was hitting from everywhere. He was un-guardable for us tonight. He was tough. I don’t know how tall he is, but he is a tough kid and he did really well tonight. I give Northwest credit for coming all the way over here to play us. They drove here from Indianapolis and we appreciate them being here.”

Wayne led by 11 in the first quarter and took a 40-23 lead at halftime. Northwest went on a 9-0 run late in the third quarter to cut the Warriors’ lead to 49-42. After that Wayne knuckled down and pulled away to post a 17 point margin of victory.

The win came on the heels of Wayne’s first loss of the season Friday night at Springfield.

Twelve players scored for the Warriors. Deshon Parker paced the attack with 17 points and L’Christian Smith had 11. The Warriors close out the regular season Friday at home against division rival Centerville (12-8, 7-3).

INW 13 23 42 60 – 60

WAY 20 40 55 77 – 77

Northwest: Keen Reed 10-1-31, Jason Hall 4-6-13, Hubert Canaday 1-0-2, Terrell Adetunji 5-0-10, Alante King 1-0-3, Darrell Avery 0-1-1. Totals: 21-8-60.

Wayne: Rashad McKee 8, Deshon Parker 17, Josh Joye 1-0-2, Darius Quisenberry 4-0-9, L’Christian Smith 4-3-11, Jordan Long 3-2-9, Ronnie Hampton 3-0-8, Bobby Cole 2-0-4, Matt Palma 1-0-2, Tallice Landers 0-1-1, Jalen Orwig 1-0-2, Brent Walker 0-4-4. Totals: 30-12-77.

3-point goals: Northwest 7 (Reed 6, King); Wayne 6 (Parker 2, Hampton 2, Quisenberry, Long).

Records: Northwest (unavailable), Wayne 19-1.

Brent Walker gets fouled underneath the hoop by Clarence Jones (right) of Indianapolis Northwest. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_BrentWalker.jpg Brent Walker gets fouled underneath the hoop by Clarence Jones (right) of Indianapolis Northwest. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest L’Christian Smith muscles his way between Clarence Jones (left) and Terrell Adetunji to score and draw a foul during the first half. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_BlueSmith.jpg L’Christian Smith muscles his way between Clarence Jones (left) and Terrell Adetunji to score and draw a foul during the first half. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Bobby Cole scores a third quarter basket against Northwest. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_BobbyCole.jpg Bobby Cole scores a third quarter basket against Northwest. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

