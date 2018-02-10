Wayne dealt first loss at Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Wayne’s perfect record was snapped Friday during the Warriors’ rematch with Springfield. The Wildcats scored a 54-47 victory over the undefeated and top-ranked Warriors who entered the game with an unblemished 18-0 record.

The Wildcats had gone 13-0 before losing to Wayne 65-62 on Jan. 24. Springfield bounced back with consecutive victories over Springboro and Beavercreek, and then lost back-to-back games to Centerville 50-48 and Cincinnati Moeller 56-39.

Friday night the Wildcats led the entire game. Junior guard JaJuan Rodgers led Springfield with 14 points. RaHeim Moss had 12 points while Larry Stephens added 11.

Darius Quisenberry led the Warriors with 21 points. L’Christian Smith had 14. Smith scored a basket with less than two minutes remaining to pull Wayne to within two points but the score was nullified when officials ruled he had carried the ball. Shortly thereafter Smith got slapped with a technical foul.

Leonard Taylor converted one free throw on the tech and scored a layup on the ensuing possession to seal the victory.

“It was just one of those rivalry games and we didn’t shoot very well at all,” said Wayne Coach Nathan Martindale. “We shot poorly from the field. It was our worst performance of the year as far as shooting percentage. Defensively I thought we played well enough to win the game, but you have to be able to hit some shots. We have to get back to what we do best, and that’s the fundamentals of the game and the basics. We have a lot of work to do. We are going to get back in the film room and make some adjustments and go out there and continue to get better.”

Wayne, now 18-1 overall and 10-1 in conference play, can clinch the National East division title by defeating Centerville next Friday. Springfield, which improved to 16-3 and 9-2, has to defeat Fairmont on Tuesday and have Centerville defeat Wayne to earn a share of the National East title.

WAY 05 20 31 47 – 47

SPRF 11 24 40 54 – 54

Wayne: Rashad McKee 2-0-6, Deshon Parker 2-2-6, Darius Quisenberry 6-6-21, L’Christian Smith 4-6-14. Totals: 14-14-47.

Springfield: Jordan Howard 1-1-3, JaJuan Rodgers 5-3-14, David Sanford 0-2-2, Raheim Moss 5-2-12, Mike Wallace 1-0-3, Leonard Taylor 3-3-9, Larry Stephens 4-2-11.

3-point goals: Wayne 5 (Quisenberry 3, McKee 2); Springfield 3 (Rodgers, Wallace, Stephens).

Records: Wayne 18-1 (10-1), Springfield 16-3 (9-2).

http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_Wayne_logo-2.jpg