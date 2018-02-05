Landers scores 22 as UD falls to UMASS

DAYTON — A career-high 22 points and nine rebounds by sophomore Trey Landers helped keep the Dayton Flyers close Saturday to the home team UMASS.

Tied at 69-69 after regulation, freshman Jalen Crutcher missed a 12-foot jump shot from the right wing, sending the game into the first OT. Tied at 76-76 after the first OT, the Minutemen connected on some big buckets in the second OT for the 86-62 home victory.

Landers, who played 44 of the 50 minutes in the game, picked up his fifth and final foul in the second minute of the last OT. He hit 11 of 14 attempts from the field for his best point production of the season.

Dayton lost only its second game of the year when scoring 71 or more points.

UD’s five starters scored all 82 points.

Josh Cunningham (27 points) and Darrell Davis (15 points) have each scored in double figures in 10 consecutive games.

Landers has scored in double figures in five of his last seven games, while Jalen Crutcher (15 points) has now scored in double figures in seven of the last nine games.

Dayton was just 5 of 22 from 3-point range, while UMass shot 12 of 26.

The Flyers drop to 1-1 in overtime games this season.

The Flyers fell to 10-12 overall and 4-6 in the Atlantic 10. With six conference games remaining the team needs to finish strong with at least five wins to finish at the .500 mark.

Two straight road games face the Flyers, including Saturday at Richmond, Va., against VCU and Wednesdy, Feb. 14, at Fairfax, Va., against George Mason.

The Flyers return to the UD Arena to face Forham on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Landers http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/02/web1_TreyLanders.jpg Landers

By Gary Gregory Contributing Writer

Reach Gary Gregory by email: gsquared42@aol.com

Reach Gary Gregory by email: gsquared42@aol.com