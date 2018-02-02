Wayne beats Beavercreek by 11

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne led by 11 at halftime Friday and also ended up winning by 11 defeating a pesky Beavercreek team that would not go away, 64-53.

With the victory the Warriors remain undefeated at 17-0 overall and 10-0 in conference play while the Beavers sank to 6-11 and 2-7.

The Warriors led by as many as 18 just past the midway point in the third quarter. Mat Palma hit a short jump shot, Darius Quisenberry buried a 3-pointer, drew a foul and sank the bonus shot and Deshon Parker nailed a trey to give Wayne a 48-30 advantage.

At that point it looked as though the Warriors were about to run away with the game, but the Beavers would not rollover and die.

The Beavers went on a 6-0r run and ended the quarter with a bucket inside by Yousef Saleh to cut Wayne’s lead to 50-38. Beavercreek cut the deficit to 58-51 on a bucket by Evan Sayler with 1:30 remaining but with time waning the Warriors slowed down the pace and forced the Beavers to foul. Wayne went 4 for 4 down the stretch while holding Beavercreek to just one basket to secure the 11 point win.

“Beavercreek is extremely well-coached,” said Wayne Coach Nathan Martindale. “Coach Mark Hess does a great job with their program. I watched a lot of their film and obviously they are a very physical team. They have a lot of upperclassmen and all of their games have been relatively close. They will battle you. I knew they wouldn’t go away. I knew they were a tough-minded group. Our guys sometimes, especially in this game, can lose a little bit of their focus. I felt like at different points in time in the game that happened tonight. We just have to get back to work and continue to execute each and every possession.”

Darius Quisenberry led Wayne with 21 points while Deshon Parker had 14 and Rashad McKee tossed in 11.

Jon Allessandro paced Beavercreek with 12; Evan Sayler had 11 and Brayden Walther 10.

Saturday the Warriors host Belmont for a non-conference game against the Bison.

BEA 10 22 38 53 – 53

WAY 15 33 50 64 – 64

Beavercreek: Yousef Saleh 1-2-4, Brayden Walther 4-0-10, Chris Herbort 4-0-8, Jon Allessandro 6-0-12, Evan Sayler 5-0-11, Caden Grimm 3-0-7, Jayme Johnson 0-1-1. Totals: 23-3-53.

Wayne: Rashad McKee 4-2-11, Deshon Parker 5-2-14, Darius Quisenberry 8-3-21, Ronnie Hampton 3-3-9, Matt Palma 2-0-4, Brent Walker 2-1-5. Totals: 24-11-64.

3-point goals: Beavercreek 4 (Walther 2, Sayler, Grimm); Wayne 5 (Parker 2, Quisenberry 2, McKee).

Records: Beavercreek 6-11 (2-7), Wayne 17-0 (10-0).

Darius Quisenberry scores a layup during the third quarter against Beavercreek. Rashad McKee muscles into the paint for a score. Ronnie Hampton scores inside as Brayden Walther tries to block the shot.

