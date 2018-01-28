Wayne girls place 5th at Pirate Challenge

CENTERVILLE — The Wayne Warriors Bowling teams competed in the Pirate Challenge at Poelking South in Centerville on Saturday, January 20.

Wayne’s girls team placed 5th with 3,248 pins. Centerville took 1st place with 3,483 followed by Whitehall-Yearling (3,404), Miamisburg (3,387) and Westerville Central (3,290). Beavercreek placed 6th (3,239), Vandalia-Butler was 7th (3,144) and Hilliard-Bradley rounded out the top eight with 2,938 pins.

Leading the Wayne girls was Audrie Goffinet in second place with 660 pins (209, 216, 235). Morgan Colton finished in 30th place rolling games of 158, 163, and 161 for 482 total pins. Morgan Atkinson finished 36th with 457 pins (123, 161, 173) and Ryleigh Crouse finished 39th with 450 pins (163, 150, 137).

The Wayne boys team placed 7th with 3,727 pins. Centerville took 1st place with 4,031 followed by Cincinnati Elder (4,020), Cincinnati Oak Hills (3,963), Westerville Central (3,837), Sidney (3,766), and Vandalia-Butler (3,756). Beavercreek placed 8th with 3,604 pins.

Leading Wayne was Theon Hill in second place with 716 pins (225, 242, 249) and Kyran Cowen, who placed fourth overall with games of 215, 223, and 268 (706). Noah Kunkel finished 41st rolling games of 169, 185 and 203 (557), Hunter Weiss finished 60th with games of 165, 155, and 148 (468), and Charles Kunkel finished 79th with games of 187 and 148 (335).

Pictured left to right: Justin Goffinet, Dave Miller, Audrie Goffinet, Kyran Cowen, Theon Hill, and Head Coach Mike White. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/01/web1_PirateChallenge.jpg Pictured left to right: Justin Goffinet, Dave Miller, Audrie Goffinet, Kyran Cowen, Theon Hill, and Head Coach Mike White. Contributed photo