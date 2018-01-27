Wayne starts slow but defeats Lebanon

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne overcame a sluggish start and avoided a letdown against a scrappy Lebanon squad to beat the Warriors 51-37.

Lebanon raced out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter and led 16-10 to begin the second quarter. Senior forward Harrison Hookfin and senior guard Drew Sekerak paced the Lebanon offense in the first quarter with 6 points each.

Lebanon played patiently on the offensive side of the court running their plays with discipline and taking what Wayne gave them. On the defensive side of the ball, Lebanon was quick and did not make many mistakes.

“I give a lot of credit to coach Higgins,” said Wayne Coach Nathan Martindale. “He’s done a great job with that program. Before the game, I told him he’s done a really good job with the program. They do a really good job. They are patient on offense, They run their stuff. I told our kids, there are so many ways to play the game. We came out slow which is uncharacteristic of our team. We gave up 16 points in the first quarter, but we gave up 21 points the rest of the game. Obviously, that’s an average of 7 per quarter. That’s really good. That’s where we want to be.”

Lebanon scored the first points of the second quarter to increase its lead to 18-10, but Wayne went on a 14-2 run to close out the first half leading Lebanon 24-20. The Wayne surge was powered by Deshon Parker’s and Darius Quisenberry with 5 points each.

Lebanon made a run at Wayne early in the second half getting as close as two points before Wayne pulled away to end the third quarter 41-32. Ronnie Hampton led the Wayne surge in the third quarter with 6 points. Wayne outscored Lebanon 17-12 in the thirst quarter.

The fourth quarter was all Wayne. Wayne outscored Lebanon 10-5. Darius Quisenberry finished the game strong with 6 points in the final quarter. He also finished with a game-high 18 points. Deshon Parker had the second most points in the game at 14. Lebanon’s leading scorer was Harrison Hookfin, who finished the game with 12 points.

Wayne runs its record to (14-0, 8-0) and Lebanon drops to (11-5, 3-5). Wayne travels to Princeton Saturday to take on the Vikings at 6:30 p.m. and Lebanon has a home game Tuesday against the West Carrollton Pirates.

LEB 16 20 32 37 – 37

WAY 10 24 41 51 – 51

Lebanon: Harrison Hookfin 6-0-12, Drew Sekerak 3-0-6, Zach Huffman 3-2-8, Brendan Lamb 3-0-8, Luke Arnold 1-1-3. Totals: 16-3-37.

Wayne: Rashad McKee 1-1-3, Deshon Parker 6-1-14, Antwuan Johnson 1-0-2, Darius Quisenberry 6-4-18, James Shanklin 0-2-2, Blue Smith 1-1-3, Ronnie Hampton 3-3-10. Totals: 18-12-51.

3-point goals: Lebanon 2 (Lamb 2); Wayne 4 (Quisenberry 2, Parker, Hampton).

Records: Lebanon 11-5 (3-5), Wayne 14-0 (8-0).

JV Score: Wayne 45 Lebanon 22.

