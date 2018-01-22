Simmons excels at Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI — Graysen Sue Simmons, who distinguished herself as a scholar, athlete and community member as a high school student at Wayne in Huber Heights, made the dean’s list during her first semester at Eastern Michigan University.

Simmons, who is majoring in media and journalism studies with a minor in communication, is also a pole vaulter on the EMU track team.

Prior to embarking on her journey at EMU, Simmons was active within her school and community. She graduated in June of 2017 from Wayne High School after four years as an honor roll student.

She was an active member of student council, and participated in varsity athletics for all four years of her high school tenure. She holds the indoor (12’ 6”) and outdoor (12’ 7”) record for the pole vault at Wayne High School.

Simmons also remains an active member of “Engage City Church,” located in Huber Heights.

Makes Dean’s List while competing for varsity track and field team