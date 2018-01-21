Flyers no match for Rhode Island

DAYTON — Rhode Island stood at 14-3 overall and 6-0 in the Atlantic 10 before visiting the UD Arena for a conference game against the Dayton Flyers.

The Rams dominated both ends of the court in an 88-64 victory.

“Rhode Island is a very good team,” said Flyer coach Anthony Grant, whose team fell to 9-10 overall and 3-4 in the A-10.

On the positive side, sophomore Trey Landers scored 11 points including a dunk on a driving layup to start the game. The Wayne High School grad appeared headed for another big game but was saddled with his third foul at the end of the first half.

He picked up his fourth foul, however, early in the second half and only played five more minutes before being called for his fifth and final foul.

“It’s frustrating,” said Landers. “It’s like trial and tribulation being on the losing end.”

Grant said the Rams won the game with the defensive rebounding and their great depth. The Rams eight-man rotation, he said, wore the Flyers down in the second half.

Junior Xeyrius Williams, a 2015 Wayne grad, played 10 minutes and scored one bucket for two points.

The Flyers have 10 games left in the season. The squad travels St. Louis on Saturday and UMASS a week later.

Landers http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/01/web1_TreyLanders-1.jpg Landers

By Gary Gregory Contributing Writer

Reach Gary Gregory at: gsquared42@aol.com

Reach Gary Gregory at: gsquared42@aol.com