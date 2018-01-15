Wayne duo plays key roles for Flyers

DAYTON — UD sophomore Trey Landers and junior Xeyrius Williams stepped up during the Flyers recent winning streak.

Working hard in the weight room, a stronger Landers has averaged 16.5 points in consecutive wins over St. Boneventure and Virginia Commonwealth. Nearly fully recovered from back spasms, Williams — who had hit just 12 of 44 three-pointers —made a big comeback with six of six from the three-point line in the last two games.

The Flyers stand at 9-8 overall and 2-1 in the Atlantic 10. After defeating the Bonnies 87-81 last week the confident Flyers overwhelmed the Rams 106-79 on Friday at the UD Arena. All five UD starters scored in double digits to total 91 points in the victory. Moreover, Williams chipped in nine points on his three long-range baskets, giving six players a total of 100 points.

Landers hit 7 of 12 from the field and 3 of 3 from the charity stripe. He also snared eight rebounds and dished off four assists.

The UD squad connected on a season-high 17 of 32 three-point shots. Their hot shooting sparked the team to a 66-41 halftime lead. By keeping the double-digit advantage for the entire second half, Coach Anthony Grant could play three walk-on players in the final minutes.

The next conference test for the Flyers is a road game slated Wednesday, Jan. 17, at St. Joseph in Philadelphia. The team returns home Saturday, Jan. 20, to face conference foe Rhode Island.

