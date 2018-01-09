Bowling teams compete in Aviators Classic

DAYTON — The Wayne bowling teams January 2 competed in the 2018 Aviators Classic at Poelking Lanes. The Wayne girls took 4th place while the boys team placed 8th.

The Wayne girls scored 3,501 pins rolling an 858, 824 and 885 in regular games and 145, 181, 174, 162, 145, and 114 in Baker games. Ryleigh Crouse scored a 598 (184, 211 and 203) to place 8th to make the All-Tournament Team.

Morgan Colton finished 13th with a 541 (203, 136, 202). Audrie Goffinet finished 15th with a 526 (181, 174, 171) and Morgan Atkinson finished 22nd with a total of 486 (157, 168, 161).

The Wayne boys scored 3,749 pins led by Theon Hill with 598 pins (184, 183, 231) to finish 13th. Charles Kunkel finished at 18th with a 582 (175, 177, 230). Kryan Cowen finished 40th with 513 pins (196, 170, 147) and Noah Kunkel finished 41st with 512 pins (163, 191, 158).

Aviators Classic

Team Scoring

Boys Division

1. Beavercreek 4205

2. Sidney 4086

3. Centerville Black 4078

4. Springfield Shawnee 3975

5. Lima Shawnee 3908

6. Beavercreek 3760

7. Fairborn 3756

8. Wayne Black 3749

9. Centerville Gold 3641

10. Emmanuel Christian 3634

11. Middletown 3583

12. Alter 3373

13. Northmont 3323

14. West Liberty Salem 3072

15. Wayne Red 2737

16. Legacy Christian 2562

Girls Division

1. Centerville Black 3944

2. Lima Shawnee 3798

3. Graham 3632

4. Wayne 3501

5. Beavercreek 3484

6. Northmont 3446

7. Alter 3222

8. Fairborn 3099

9. Middletown 2835

10. Centerville Gold 2588

11. Sidney 2563

12. West Liberty Salem 2459

13. Springfield Shawnee 1600

Senior Ryleigh Crouse made the All-Tournament Team at the 2018 Aviators Classic. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/01/web1_RyleighCrouse-1.jpg Senior Ryleigh Crouse made the All-Tournament Team at the 2018 Aviators Classic. Contributed photo