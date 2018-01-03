Bowling teams compete in Holiday Tourney

MIDDLETOWN — Last week the Wayne bowling teams competed in the Holiday Tournament at Eastern Lanes in Middletown; the girls on December 28th and the boys on December 29th.

Senior Noah Kunkel made the All-Tournament team. Kunkel bowled games of 224, 21 and 245 for a 681 and was the ninth highest scorer. The Wayne boys placed 6th overall with 4,078 pins. Charles Kunkel bowled a 661, Theon Hill 593 and Kyran Cowan finished with a 545.

The Wayne girls placed 7th with 3,607 pins. Audrie Goffinet led the girls with a 590 followed by Ryleigh Crouse at 579 and Morgan Atkinson with 519.

Staff Report