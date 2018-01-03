Posted on by

Bowling teams compete in Holiday Tourney


Staff Report

Noah Kunkel made the All-Tournament Team during the Holiday Tournament held at Eastern Lanes in Middletown last week.


Boys Team Scoring

1. Beavercreek 4,519

2. Centerville 4,468

3. Oak Hills 4,400

4. Fairfield 4,271

5. Troy 4,102

6. Wayne 4,078

7. Fairborn 4,035

8. LaSalle 3,992

9. Xenia 3,938

10. Lebanon 3,921

11. Northmont 3,814

12. Middletown 3,779

13. Emm. Christian 3,711

14. Colerain 3,701

15. Piqua 3,683

16. Talawanda 3,681

17. Franklin 3,608

18. Clinton Massie 3,577

19. Cin. Christian 3,455

20. Alter 3,332

21. Monroe 3,234

22. Stebbins 507.17

Girls Team Scoring

1. Troy 4,304

2. Centerville 3,908

3. Fairfield 3,878

4. Lebanon 3,826

5. Xenia 3,810

6. Beavercreek 3,646

7. Wayne 3,607

8. Northmont 3,457

9. Seton Seton 3,453

10. Greenon 3,347

11. Stebbins 3,289

12. Oak Hills 3,246

13. Alter 3,216

14. Franklin 3,180

15. Middletown 3,114

16. Fairborn 3,047

17. Colerain 3,001

18. Piqua 2,987

19. Cin. Christian 2,962

20. Reading 2,913

21. Talawanda 2,547

22. Clinton Massie 2,314

MIDDLETOWN — Last week the Wayne bowling teams competed in the Holiday Tournament at Eastern Lanes in Middletown; the girls on December 28th and the boys on December 29th.

Senior Noah Kunkel made the All-Tournament team. Kunkel bowled games of 224, 21 and 245 for a 681 and was the ninth highest scorer. The Wayne boys placed 6th overall with 4,078 pins. Charles Kunkel bowled a 661, Theon Hill 593 and Kyran Cowan finished with a 545.

The Wayne girls placed 7th with 3,607 pins. Audrie Goffinet led the girls with a 590 followed by Ryleigh Crouse at 579 and Morgan Atkinson with 519.

