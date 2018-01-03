Bowling teams compete in Holiday Tourney

Boys Team Scoring
1. Beavercreek 4,519
2. Centerville 4,468
3. Oak Hills 4,400
4. Fairfield 4,271
5. Troy 4,102
6. Wayne 4,078
7. Fairborn 4,035
8. LaSalle 3,992
9. Xenia 3,938
10. Lebanon 3,921
11. Northmont 3,814
12. Middletown 3,779
13. Emm. Christian 3,711
14. Colerain 3,701
15. Piqua 3,683
16. Talawanda 3,681
17. Franklin 3,608
18. Clinton Massie 3,577
19. Cin. Christian 3,455
20. Alter 3,332
21. Monroe 3,234
22. Stebbins 507.17
Girls Team Scoring
1. Troy 4,304
2. Centerville 3,908
3. Fairfield 3,878
4. Lebanon 3,826
5. Xenia 3,810
6. Beavercreek 3,646
7. Wayne 3,607
8. Northmont 3,457
9. Seton Seton 3,453
10. Greenon 3,347
11. Stebbins 3,289
12. Oak Hills 3,246
13. Alter 3,216
14. Franklin 3,180
15. Middletown 3,114
16. Fairborn 3,047
17. Colerain 3,001
18. Piqua 2,987
19. Cin. Christian 2,962
20. Reading 2,913
21. Talawanda 2,547
22. Clinton Massie 2,314
MIDDLETOWN — Last week the Wayne bowling teams competed in the Holiday Tournament at Eastern Lanes in Middletown; the girls on December 28th and the boys on December 29th.
Senior Noah Kunkel made the All-Tournament team. Kunkel bowled games of 224, 21 and 245 for a 681 and was the ninth highest scorer. The Wayne boys placed 6th overall with 4,078 pins. Charles Kunkel bowled a 661, Theon Hill 593 and Kyran Cowan finished with a 545.
The Wayne girls placed 7th with 3,607 pins. Audrie Goffinet led the girls with a 590 followed by Ryleigh Crouse at 579 and Morgan Atkinson with 519.