Lady Warriors fall to Lakota West

WEST CHESTER — In their first game Thursday night in the Kemba Classic Holiday Hoops Fest the Wayne girls varsity basketball suffered a 60-43 loss to Lakota West, the host school of the annual tournament.

This year ten schools are participating with both Varsity and Junior Varsity teams in two days of competition (Thursday December 28 & Friday, December 29).

This year’s teams, in addition to Lakota West, will be Huber Heights Wayne, Toledo Central Catholic, Bellbrook, Scott (Kentucky), Centerville, McAuley, Chaminade-Julienne, Canton Glen Oak, Mt. Notre Dame, and Waynesville,

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. each day, with pairs of JV teams kicking off the competition in two gyms at 11 a.m. Varsity competition begins on the Main Gym floor at 12:30 p.m.

Games on Thursday included Toledo Central Catholic scoring a 47-46 victory over Bellbrook. Centerville defeated Scott, Ky. 70-33. McAuley defeated Chaminade-Julienne 71-42. Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame defeated Canton Glen Oak 58-35.

Wayne will face Mt. Notre Dame on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Against Lakota West the Lady Warriors were repeatedly caught off-guard by the Lady Firebirds who managed to score on passes to a wide open player along the baseline. A Lakota West player would drive the lane, turn and fire a pass outside and that player would either fire a pass back outside or to a teammate who had looped behind the Wayne defense to get open on the baseline beneath the hoop.

Wayne Coach Travis Trice felt his team failed to cover the baseline rather than Lakota West being more talented than his own.

“Lakota West is a well-coached team and they have some veteran girls that know how to make plays, but I am more disappointed in the fact that things we personally talked about that we didn’t execute,” Trice said. “We will get better at that. We are playing some girls that haven’t played a whole lot of varsity basketball. We are seven or eight games into the season right now and it is time for us to start figuring some things out, so that is really where I was more disappointed. I don’t mind getting beat, but I don’t like losing. I felt like if we are going to compete we have to execute the game plan and try to do what the coaches are asking us to do and if the other team is better than us, I can handle that. I didn’t feel like we gave our best effort tonight.”

Wayne is still without the services of last year’s leading scorer, junior Destiny Bohanon, who suffered a knee injury during the summer. Bohanon averaged 12.6 points per game last year but has yet to be cleared to play. She should return to action sometime in January.

When she returns to the lineup the Lady Warriors should have a more potent attack, but Trice feels his team already has enough talent to be competitive.

“The difference is I think some of the girls are waiting for that to happen. I don’t want to wait for that,” Trice added. “We are good enough right now. We just have to listen and do the things that the coaches are asking. We have good enough players to be able to compete better than we did tonight.”

The first quarter ended in a 12-12 tie. Wayne took a 21-20 second quarter lead on a free throw by Maya Dunson but Kaitlyn Dudukovich scored inside for West and on the change of possession came up with a steal in the Wayne backcourt to score again to put the Lady Firebirds up 26-21. The half ended with Lakota West holding a 28-23 advantage.

West took control of the game in the second half. Abby Prohaska (20 points) buried a 3-pointer for the Lady Firebirds to open the third quarter scoring. Later in the period Jasmine Bellew came up with a steal in the Wayne backcourt and drew a foul from Oliva Trice. Bellew knocked down both free throws to put West up 43-31 and by quarter’s end the Lady Firebirds held a 14 point advantage.

Wayne never recovered as Lakota West went to post a 17 point victory.

After Friday’s contest against Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame the Lady Warriors will play at Northmont on Wednesday, January 3 and then host Stivers on Monday, January 8 and division rival Springfield on Wednesday, January 10.

WAY 12 23 32 43 – 43

LAW 12 28 46 70 – 60

Wayne: Nyla Hampton 6, Aubryanna Hall 10, Charity Miller 2, Kyra Willis 11, Jaida Wolfork 2, Olivia Trice 5, Maya Dunson 7. Totals: 13-13-43.

Lakota West: Jaydis Gales 2, Bryana Henderson 7, Madisyn Oxley 5, Sarah Jones 6, Jessica Clark 2, Kailyn Dudukovich 5, Jasmine Bellew 8, Nevaeh Dean 5, Abby Prohaska 20. Totals: 21-15-60.

3-point field goals: Wayne 4 (Dunson 2, Hall, Trice); Lakota West 3 (Prohaska 2, Oxley).

Records: Wayne 6-3, Lakota West 8-1.

Charity Miller tries to drive past Lakota West defender Madisyn Oxley. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_CharityMiller-1.jpg Charity Miller tries to drive past Lakota West defender Madisyn Oxley. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Maya Dunson drives into the paint against Jasmine Bellew. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_MayaDunson-2.jpg Maya Dunson drives into the paint against Jasmine Bellew. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Kyra Willis muscles inside for a basket against Lakota West. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_KyraWillis-1.jpg Kyra Willis muscles inside for a basket against Lakota West. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest Nyla Hampton tries to fight her way past Ally Haar (20) and Jaydis Gales. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_NylaHampton-3.jpg Nyla Hampton tries to fight her way past Ally Haar (20) and Jaydis Gales. Ron Nunnari / AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@AimMediaMidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

