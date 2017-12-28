Sports Calendar

Knights of Columbus free throw challenge

HUBER HEIGHTS — All boys and girls ages 9-14 are invited to participate in this year’s local level Knights of Columbus Basketball Free Throw Challenge. The local competition will be held Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the St. Peter School Basketball Court in the Family Life Center. This is a Free Throw competition where participants make Free Throws and get a score based on shots made. Winners for each age can continue at District and Regional competitions as well as State competitions. We encourage families to come out and cheer their players. Refreshments and snacks will be provided. Please arrive at noon for registration and to start the competition. For more information please contact Chuck Seaman at 937-238-042.

Bingo offered at Huber Heights Athletic Foundation

HUBER HEIGHTS — Come on out and play bingo at the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation, a volunteer run charitable Bingo located at 5367 Fishburg Road in Huber Heights. Games start at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with doors opening at 11 a.m. Ticket sales/paper sales start at 11:30 a.m. at $20 to play up to 36 faces and $5 buys three faces for the ‘Break the Bank/Callers Choice’ game for players 18 and older. No one under 18 is permitted during Bingo play/ticket sales. There are guaranteed payouts for the day from the bingo games of $4,600 and there are many Instant tickets and jackpots in addition to that to be won. All proceeds remain in Huber Heights and go to support youth in their school and athletic functions/pursuits within Huber Heights. No Bingo on holidays or if weather makes driving hazardous.

Tipp Lacrosse forming club

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Red Devils are proud to announce the start of a lacrosse club. The club is fielding teams both boys and girls grades K-12 this spring (2018) and would like to invite anyone wanting to play the fastest growing sport in the country to join now. The club is a non-profit independent organization that promotes a positive team environment with opportunity to learn a new and exciting sport through top level coaching and support. There were clinics held by the club this past October with an outstanding turnout of over 140 kids average per event and are looking to build through surrounding areas and provide the opportunity to many more. Lacrosse is a great complimentary sport to fall football and soccer players and provides excellent conditioning as well as agility and hand/eye coordination improvement. All information including registration, practice and game schedules, equipment and uniforms can be found on our website at www.tippcitylacrosse.com. Please follow us on social media at the following for more information at: Facebook, Red Devil Lacrosse, Instragram at tippcitylacrosse and Twitter @tippcitylacrosse. Registration is open NOW, please join us and the Red Devil lacrosse family. Any questions please reach out to Coach Pitts at tipplacrosse@gmail.com. Thank you, Red Devils Lacrosse.