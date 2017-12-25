Wayne bowling teams open season

The Wayne bowling teams have competed in a couple of tournaments so far this season. The boys went to Kick Off on Dec. 2 and came in 22nd place.

The same day the girls bowled in the Red & Blue Classic at HP Lanes in Columbus where they came in 3rd place. They also bowled in the Pre Season GWOC at Beaver Vu. The boys finished in 6th place while the girls finished in 11th. Junior Audrie Goffinet made the All-Tournament Team.

This past weekend the teams bowled in the Beast of The East tournament in Zanesville. The girls came in 2nd place and Senior Ryleigh Crouse and Junior Audrie Goffinet made All-Tournament Team.

For conference matches, the girls are 4 – 0 and the boys are 4 – 0.

The girls team returns to action on Thursday, Dec. 28 at Eastern Lanes in Middletown for the Holiday Classic. On Jan. 2 the teams will compete in the Aviator Classic at Marian Poelking Lanes at 9 a.m.

The Wayne girls bowling team, top row (left to right): Coach Miller, Morgan Colton, Audrie Goffinet, Maleea Barnick, Ryleigh Crouse, Mackenzie Nangle, Morgan Atkinson, Justin Goffinet. Audrie Goffinet Ryleigh Crouse