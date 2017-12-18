Flyers prevail in OT over Georgia State

DAYTON — The University of Dayton Flyers leveled its record at 5-5 with an 88-83 overtime home win Saturday over Georgia State.

After missing five games due to back spasms, junior forward Xeyrius Williams came off the bench midway in the first half. He hit a 17-foot shot from the corner and grabbed two rebounds. In five games this season, he is averaging 7.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3 assists per game.

“It was good to be back,” said Williams, a 2015 Wayne High School graduate. “It’s been a long time. I felt good out there.”

Sophomore Trey Landers, a 2016 Wayne grad, played 32 minutes against the Panthers, and tallied 10 points, snared four rebounds and dished out three assists.

Landers has started every game this season for the Flyers, averaging 8.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. He hit two clutch free throws in the final minute of regulation in the home win Saturday.

Leading 80-78 in regulation with 4.2 seconds left, the Flyers could not stop D’Marcus Simonds, who scored the equalizer on a 15-foot jump shot.

In OT, however, the Flyers outscored the Panthers 8-3 to capture the victory. The team hit 4 of 5 free throws to seal the win.

UD junior Josh Cunningham scored a game-high 29 points and senior Darrell Davis added 22 points. The Flyers out-rebounded their opponent 32-25.

The Flyers played a road game Tuesday in California at St. Marys. The squad returns to the UD Arena on Saturday to host Wagner in a 2 p.m. tip-off.

Trey Landers (left) passes the ball to John Crosby during UD’s overtime victory against Georgia State. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_UD_1_Landers_Crosby.jpg Trey Landers (left) passes the ball to John Crosby during UD’s overtime victory against Georgia State. Photo by Eric Deeter Xeyrius Williams tries to achieve dribble penetration against Georgia State. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/12/web1_UD_3_XeyriusWilliams.jpg Xeyrius Williams tries to achieve dribble penetration against Georgia State. Photo by Eric Deeter

By Gary Gregory Contributing Writer

Reach Gary Gregory by email: gsquared42@aol.com

Reach Gary Gregory by email: gsquared42@aol.com