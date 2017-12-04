UD falls to Auburn but Landers shines

DAYTON — Flyer sophomore Trey Landers tallied a career-high 12 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists in a 73-60 UD home loss to Auburn last Wednesday.

The Tigers led 35-24 at the half and held a working lead for the entire second half in snapping UD’s 16-game winning streak.

Landers. however, was one of the bright lights for the Flyers.

“I try to play to my strengths,” said Landers, a 6-foot-5 small forward who played 32 minutes against the Tigers.

Sidelined for three games due to a high ankle sprain, the 2016 Wayne High School graduate shot 70 percent (5 for 7) from the field and 60 percent from the charity stripe (3 for 5). He scored his first 3-point shot of the season.

Coach Anthony Grant liked what he saw of Landers.

“He played well,” Grant said. “He played with energy and made some key defensive plays.”

Freshman point guard Jalen Crutcher scored 15 points in 34 minutes of playing time. Shooting guard Darrell Davis scored a team-high 18 points despite a season-low shooting (4 for 13) from the field and (2 for 6) from the free throw line.

The UD squad committed 19 turnovers and was outrebounded 38-32 by the Tigers, who hit 10 of 25 attempts from the 3-point line. UD was 6 of 20 from long range.

UD junior Xeyrius Williams, a 2015 Wayne grad, did not play against Auburn. He still remains day-to-day due to back spasms.

The Flyers played at Mississippi State on Sunday night and hosted Tennessee Tech on Wednesday night. The team hosts Penn on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the UD Arena.

By Gary Gregory Contributing Writer

Reach Gary Gregory by email: gsquared42@aol.com

