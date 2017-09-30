Elks spoil Wayne’s homecoming

HUBER HEIGHTS — Several miscues Friday derailed the Wayne Warriors at their homecoming game and delivered a 39-22 win to the Centerville Elks. Wayne turned the ball over four times and had both an extra point and a field goal blocked.

Wayne opened the game with a three and out and Centerville muffed the ensuing punt to start their first drive at its own three-yard line. That didn’t hinder the Elks, who drove 97-yards and capped the drive off with 24-yard Alec Grandin to Donavan Shelton pass for a touchdown for a 7-0 lead.

On Wayne’s next drive, Centerville defensive back Riley Poulton intercepted a McKee pass and returned it to the Wayne 3-yard line. Two plays later, Centerville scored on a 3-yard Ross Harmon touchdown run, extending the Elks’ lead to 14-0.

Wayne started its next drive at its own 45 yard line, but was able to move the ball across the 50-yardline for its first, first down of the game. The next play Lorenz Johnson caught a Rashad McKee pass across the middle and snaked his way through the Centerville defense for a touchdown, cutting the Elks’ lead in half, 14-7.

Centerville added a 27 yard field goal to extend its lead to 17-7. Wayne started its next drive at its 26-yard line, but it only took one play to get back on the board. McKee hit L’Christian Smith streaking down the sidelines and Smith took it the distance. Garrett Russell’s kick was blocked so Wayne trailed 17-13 at the end of the first quarter. The only points scored in the second quarter was a 27-yard Garrett Russell field goal as time in the first half expired to cut Centerville’s lead to 17-16.

Wayne came out in the second half and shut the Centerville offense down on the first drive. Centerville punted and Wayne muffed the punt setting Centerville up at the Wayne 43-yardline. Centerville used 8 plays on the drive and finished it off with a short pass from Alec Grandin, that Jake Spiewak who took it 20-yards for a touchdown to extend Centerville’s lead to 24-16.

Wayne took the ensuing drive from its own 30-yard line; four plays and a 40-yard McKee to Austin Mullins touchdown pass later, Wayne scored again. This time the Warriors would try a 2-point conversion. The pass from McKee was broken up at the goal line, so Wayne still trailed 24-22 with 5:40 left in the third quarter.

Wayne stopped Centerville again and forced a punt. Wayne drove down to the Centerville 23-yard line and on third and three Rashad McKee hit L’Christian Smith at the 18-yard line for an apparent first down. A very unfortunate mark left Wayne short by about 6 inches. Instead of going for the fourth and less than a yard, Wayne tried a 37-yard field goal. The field goal was blocked by Centerville and returned for a touchdown. After the kick, the Centerville’s lead was extended to 31-22.

On the next drive Wayne drove the ball down the Centerville 27-yard line and found itself in another fourth and less than a yard. Rashad McKee was sacked and the ball was turned back over to Centerville, which drove 63 yards in 5 plays to extend its lead. The Elks would go for two and succeed, giving them a 39-22 lead with 6:28 left in the game. That would be the final score.

Wayne will have to gather itself quickly as it will travel to Beavercreek next Friday to take on the 5-1 Beavers. Centerville heads back home to take on a Lebanon Warriors team that was throttled Friday night 51-7 by the Northmont Thunderbolts at home.

Wayne Homecoming Queen Sabryna Creech. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/09/web1_SabrynaCreech.jpg Wayne Homecoming Queen Sabryna Creech. Photo by Robert Williamson II Steven Victoria tries to evade Centerville defensive back Donovan Shelton. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/09/web1_StevenVictoria.jpg Steven Victoria tries to evade Centerville defensive back Donovan Shelton. Photo by Robert Williamson II Laurenz Johnson works his way toward midfield after making pass reception against Centervile. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/09/web1_LaurenzJohnson2.jpg Laurenz Johnson works his way toward midfield after making pass reception against Centervile. Photo by Robert Williamson II Austin Mullins scores against Centerville. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/09/web1_AustinMullins.jpg Austin Mullins scores against Centerville. Photo by Robert Williamson II