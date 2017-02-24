Wayne ends regular season with loss

CENTERVILLE — Wayne ended regular season play by suffering back-to-back losses, the second coming at Centerville 57-53.

A victory by the Warriors would tie them with the Elks for second place in the National East division.

The Wayne game traditionally draws a large, raucous crowd and this night was no different. Prior to the game, the Centerville senior basketball players and cheerleaders along with the senior coeds were recognized.

Once the game started, the Elks jumped on the Warriors quick and bolted to a 6-point lead. However, Wayne got things back under control and took a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Elks once again started quickly and built an 8-point lead, only to see Wayne rally once again. After sixteen minutes of play, the Elks went to the locker room with a one-point lead, 24-23.

In the third quarter, the Elks expanded their lead to four, 37-33, as the game headed to the fourth and final quarter. Just like the first two quarters, the Elks stormed out of the gates in the fourth quarter and jumped out to a 10-point lead. However, Wayne got hot from three-point range and tied the score before senior Sam Lash buried a huge corner three to give the Elks the lead back for good.

The Warriors refused to quit once again and not until Isaiah Trice’s three pointer clanged off the rim as time expired could the Elks exhale with a huge, 57-53 win.

The Elks were led in scoring tonight by senior Keegan Saben with 27 points. Junior Jevon Henderson was the Elks other double figure scorer with 10.

In the first game of the night, the JV team built a big lead, watched Wayne come all the way back to tie the game in the closing seconds, then outscored the Warriors 10-0 in overtime to win, 59-49.

WAY 12 23 33 53 – 53

CEN 11 24 37 57 – 57

Wayne: Isaiah Trice 11, Deshon Parker 6, Darius Quisenberry 11, Ray James 14, Rashad McKee 7, Ronnie Hampton 4. Totals: 19-11-53.

Centerville: Adam Velasco 2, Keegan Saben 27, Sam Lash 5, Donnie Shelton 7, Alec Grandin 6, Jevon Henderson 10.

3-point goals: Wayne 4 (Trice 3, Quisenberry); Centerville 4 Saben 2, Lash, Grandin).

Records: Wayne 14-8 (7-5), Centerville 14-8 (9-3).

JV Score: Centerville 59 Wayne 49 in overtime.

http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/02/web1_Wayne_logo.jpg