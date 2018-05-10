Northmont routs Wayne in sectional tourney

CLAYTON — Northmont capitalized on all of its scoring opportunities while making some big defensive plays to score a 9-1 victory Thursday over Wayne in the Dayton 3 Division I baseball sectional tournament.

Starting pitcher Jason Kohr limited Wayne to five hits and struck out three. The Thunderbolts got seven hits, six off Warriors’ starting pitcher Dylan Donchez.

The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 3rd inning. Jacob Reedy singled up the middle and scored a two out double by Tyler Wynkoop. The defensive highlight for the Bolts came when Dylan Donchez singled to left with Wynkoop getting the green light to score. Left fielder Garrett McGough fired a perfect strike to the plate where Will Miller tagged Wynkoop out to end the Wayne scoring threat.

Northmont responded with five runs in the home half of the 3rd on a single by Miller, a bunt single by Austin Weaver, an RBI single by Caden Cronebach and a double by Ryan Pullins. The Thunderbolts added a run in the 4th when Miller scored on an infield hit by Cronebach.

The offensive highlight of the game saw Northmont load the bases in the 5th and pull off a suicide squeeze with Weaver laying down a sacrifice bunt. Pullins scored from third and Jon Eber scored all the way from second base to effectively put the game out of reach. It was the fourth time this season the Thunderbolts scored two runs on a suicide squeeze.

“If the first baseman doesn’t get off the base we can do it and we’ve got the speed to do it,” said Northmont Coach Chuck Harlow. “It’s a read. We tell them before the game, watch the first baseman. If he is slow getting off the base, we go.”

With the win Northmont (17-11) advances to face Troy (17-8) on Thursday at Centerville. With the loss Wayne ends its season at 10-17 overall.

“Their five run inning they hit well and took advantage of everything in that inning and that kind of set the tone for the whole game,” said Wayne Coach Joe Yount. “We just couldn’t get anything going offensively. Their left fielder bobbled the ball, recovered and had a perfect throw home to snuff out what would have been our second run and quite possibly another run after that. They made the plays and we didn’t.”

WAY 001 000 0 – 1 5 2

NMT 005 130 x – 9 7 0

Will Miller hangs on to the baseball after tagging out Wayne’s Tyler Wynkoop at the plate in the top of the 3rd inning on a perfect throw to the plate by left fielder Garrett McGough. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_WillMiller.jpg Will Miller hangs on to the baseball after tagging out Wayne’s Tyler Wynkoop at the plate in the top of the 3rd inning on a perfect throw to the plate by left fielder Garrett McGough. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Dylan Donchez delivers a pitch against Northmont. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_DylanDonchez.jpg Dylan Donchez delivers a pitch against Northmont. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest Austin Weaver does his best Pete Rose head-first slide impersonation to score a run for the Bolts in the 3rd inning. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/05/web1_AustinWeaver_slide.jpg Austin Weaver does his best Pete Rose head-first slide impersonation to score a run for the Bolts in the 3rd inning. Ron Nunnari | AIM Media Midwest

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind