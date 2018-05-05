Wayne softball team falls to Butler

VANDALIA — Butler extended its win streak to eight games Saturday with a 4-2 victory over Wayne.

Pitcher Sydney Theobald limited Wayne to five hits and struck out five while the Lady Aviators tagged Wayne pitcher Kali Brickman for six hits and drew five walks. Three Wayne fielding errors helped Butler secure the win.

“We are hitting at the right time, but it took us some time today,” said Butler Coach Lyndsay Shepherd. “This is probably the best pitching we’ve seen all year outside of Greenville. It’s a good win heading into tournament and probably exactly what we are going to face in tournament play.”

Wayne took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning. Kayla Eskew led off with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and Ryleigh Crouse singled. Eskew scored on a throwing error.

Butler scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning with two outs. Amber White reached on a fielder’s choice. Morgan Wright singled to right and Megan Allen hit a triple to drive-in two runs and scored on a bad throw from the outfield. Samantha Lentz drew a walk and scored on a triple by Sydney Theobald to left center.

Wayne got its final run in the top of the 6th inning. Eskew led off with a single, stole second and later scored on a two out single by Mackenzie Gross.

With the victory Butler improved to 15-9 overall while Wayne fell to 11-10.

“We just weren’t aggressive at the plate and defense has been out nemesis all year,” said Wayne Coach Joe Viers. “It’s just frustrating, but it’s prom night, so I don’t think we were focused. The girls came out and played hard and battled back, so I’m proud of the effort they put forth. We just weren’t aggressive at the plate and made too many mistakes in the field.”

Wayne opens sectional tournament play at home Monday vs. Sidney.

WAY 100 001 0 – 2 5 3

V–B 004 000 x – 4 6 0

By Ron Nunnari

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

