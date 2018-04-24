Wayne splits twin bill with Greenville

GREENVILLE — Wayne softball continued its roller coaster season with a definite high Saturday, April 21 with a 6-5 win over the No. 6 Division II team in the state and perennial softball power Greenville.

The Warriors started the scoring with two outs in the second when Ryleigh Crouse walked and Makenzie Sharp moved her to second with a hard shot that the Greenville second baseman couldn’t handle. Cassidy King and Rebecca Walker then delivered back to back singles to plate two runs for the Warriors.

With one out in the third Breanna Musick cleared the center field fence with her second home run of the season. The Warriors then added three more runs on hits by Mackenzie Gross, Kali Brickman and Ryleigh Crouse and RBIs by Crouse , Sharp and King to take a 6-0 lead.

Over the next five innings the Warriors defense bent but never broke as Greenville chipped away at the lead pulling close with a 3 run inning in the fifth to bring the score to 6-5. Wayne then settled down defensively the last two innings to pull out the win.

Wayne’s outfield of Skylar Edwards, Bre Musick and Kayla Eskew were solid with Eskew running down a possible double to end the game. Kali Brickman pitched a complete game allowing 5 runs (2 earned) with 3 walks and 9 strikeouts. Greenville took some revenge on the Warriors in the second game of the twin bill with a 12-1 victory as the Warriors bats went silent.

The Warriors coaches and players were still happy to come away with one out of two against a tough opponent at a tough venue.

Breanna Musick hit her second home run of the season Saturday to help lead Wayne to a 6-5 victory over Greenville. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/04/web1_BreannaMusick-2.jpg Breanna Musick hit her second home run of the season Saturday to help lead Wayne to a 6-5 victory over Greenville. Contributed photos Ryleigh Crouse scores off a single by Cassidy King in the bottom of the second inning. http://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/04/web1_RyleighCrouse.jpg Ryleigh Crouse scores off a single by Cassidy King in the bottom of the second inning. Contributed photos