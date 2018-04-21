Warriors struggle for offense vs. Tecumseh

HUBER HEIGHTS — After posting an 11-5 victory Thursday over Greenville the Wayne varsity baseball team took a step backwards with a 5-2 non-conference loss Saturday against Tecumseh.

The Warriors fell to 5-9 overall while the Arrows improved to 7-5.

Wayne struggled to string enough hits together to threaten Tecumseh. The Warriors took a 2-0 lead in the home half of the 2nd inning. Tecumseh got one run in the top of the 3rd and four runs in the top of the 5th while holding Wayne scoreless the rest of the game.

“We play just well enough to lose,” said Wayne Coach Joe Yount.

The Warriors lost back-to-back division games to Beavercreek at home Tuesday 11-0 and then 2-0 on the road. The home loss to the Beavers was particularly frustrating.

“We had the one blip against Beavercreek where Tyler Wynkoop came out to pitch, couldn’t get loose and that game got away from us early,” Yount said. “For the most part we stay right in the ballgame and find a way to lose. We are struggling to find consistent play at our shortstop position.”

Coupled with that was a difficult spring break trip to Alabama that saw the Warriors win only two of five games.

“We knew our schedule was loaded at the beginning and knew we would have to play some good ball to come out on top,” Yount noted. “We’ve left three or four games on the field that I think we should have won. Today we just didn’t take advantage of our opportunities. I can’t wait to get Kevin Baugh back in the lineup. He is a catalyst for our offense. He is fast and plays good defense. But, one player does not a team make. We had plenty of base runners today; we just couldn’t get the hit in the right situation.”

The Warriors will play a two game series against Fairmont (7-8) Monday (away) and Tuesday; host Centerville on Wednesday, play at Howell Field vs. Chaminade-Julienne Thursday and travel to Kentucky on Saturday to face Bishop Brossart.

TEC 001 040 0 – 5 5 4

WAY 020 000 0 – 2 4 2

James Ganion singles against Tecumseh. Tyler Wynkoop winds and delivers a pitch to the plate. James Ganion fields and throws to first for an out against the Arrows.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

