Wayne softball team loses to ‘Creek

HUBER HEIGHTS — Beavercreek’s varsity softball team scored six runs Wednesday in the top of the 1st inning and never looked back as the Beavers scored a 6-2 victory at Wayne.

The win avenged a 13-1 home loss to the Lady Warriors on Tuesday at Rotary Park.

‘Creek got four consecutive hits to open the game. Maddie Neibert, Alyssa Lewis, and Natasha Price each stroked a single and Chloe VanSant stroked a two-run double to give the Lady Beavers an early 2-0 lead. Danielle Young reached on an infield error that brought two more runs home and Tabatha Koetter stroked a two-out single for a fifth run and later scored to boost the lead to 6-0.

After the first inning Wayne starting pitcher Cassidy King settled down and kept Beavercreek off the scoreboard the remainder of the game. King pitched 6 and 1/3 innings, gave up seven hits, walked one and got tagged for five earned runs. Wayne’s defense didn’t offer King much support by committing five errors.

Kali Brickman pitched the final 2/3 of the seventh inning with two base runners aboard with no hits, walks or runs allowed.

Wayne got two runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Brickman reached first on an infield hit and Mackenzie Gross followed with a home run to left field, but that was all the runs Wayne could produce. The Lady Warriors stranded eight base runners the remainder of the game. Wayne loaded the bases in the bottom of the 7th with singles by Makenzie Sharp, and one out singles by Breanna Musick and Kayla Eskew.

The game ended on a double play when Sky Edwards popped up to Beavercreek pitcher Alyssa Lewis who fired to first to catch Eskew trying to dive back to the base.

Lewis pitched all 7 innings, scattered eight hits, walked two, struck out five and allowed two earned runs. Beavercreek committed only one error.

“I think we came out a little overconfident today,” said Wayne Coach Joe Viers. “We weren’t really focused and ready to play. I mean, you beat a team like that one night and sometimes it can be a trap game the next time. Sometimes at home maybe there are more distractions than when we play on the road. It seems like we play better on the road.”

So far Wayne is 4-1 on the road and only 1-3 at home. With the loss Wayne fell to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in conference play while Beavercreek improved to 4-6 overall and 3-4 in conference play to move to second place in the National East Division of the Greater Western Ohio Conference one game ahead of Wayne.

Wayne lost six seniors to graduation but has seven seniors in its lineup this season.

“We have seven seniors this year but only a couple of them played varsity last year, so with seven seniors I would expect us have better play on defense,” Viers added. “It is coming together. It’s a building process. All we have to do is improve every game. We took a step down today, but we have West Carrollton tomorrow and we will come back out and take a step up.”

BVC 600 000 0 – 6 7 1

WAY 020 000 0 – 2 8 5

Wayne pitcher Cassidy King throws out Beavercreek hitter Daniel Young in the top of the 4th inning. Kayla Eskew strokes a single to center in the bottom of the 5th inning vs. Beavercreek. Breanna Musick legs out an infield hit to beat the throw to first by Beavercreek pitcher Alyssa Lewis in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

By Ron Nunnari

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

